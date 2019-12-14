Updates: Gonzaga leads Arizona in second half

Follow along here as the No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-1) play the No. 15 Arizona Wildcats (10-1) tonight at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. Tipoff is scheduled for 7. You can watch the game on ESPN2.

Second half

15:37 – Gonzaga 47, Arizona 45: Joel Ayayi has four points in the first four minutes of the second half and the Zags lead by 2.

Ayayi continues to lead the Zags with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

Zeke Nnaji leads Arizona with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Gonzaga is facing foul trouble for the first time this season. Starting forward Killian Tillie has three fouls, Filip Petrusev and Corey Kispert each have two. Substitute forward Drew Timme also has two fouls and Anton Watson has not returned to the game after leaving with an apparent shoulder injury in the first half.

Halftime

Half – Gonzaga 35, Arizona 34: Joel Ayayi has eight points, Corey Kispert has seven and balanced Gonzaga leads Arizona by 1 at halftime.

Seven Bulldogs have scored, with Drew Timme chipping in six points and Filip Petrusev adding five.

Arizona has found its most success inside. Josh Green leads the Wildcats with 11 points, but forward Zeke Nnaji has powered UA. Nnaji has 10 points and nine rebounds. He has pulled down five offensive rebounds, while the Wildcats as a team have 12. Arizona leads the rebounding battle 26-22.

Gonzaga took its first lead with 1:20 left in the half on a transition 3 by Kispert. The Zags have 10 fast-break points, UA has 0.

First half

15:42 – Arizona 10, Gonzaga 4: Wildcats forward Zeke Nnaji has four points and two rebounds as Arizona has out-muscled the Bulldogs inside early.

Nnaji, who has only been credited with one offensive rebound, has corralled two Arizona misses in the key and forced two Zags bigs into fouls.

Arizona is outrebounding Gonzaga 8-4.

Killian Tillie and Ryan Woolridge each have two points for Gonzaga. Tillie and substitute forward Drew Timme have been charged with GU’s fouls.

11:55 – Arizona 16, Gonzaga 10: Zeke Nnaji is up to eight points in five minutes as Arizona continues to find success in the paint.

Nnaji is 2 of 2 from the floor and 4 of 5 from the line. The forward also has two rebounds.

Guards Joel Ayayi and Ryan Woolridge each have three points for Gonzaga.

Gonzaga is shooting 33.3% from the field.

7:58 – Arizona 19, Gonzaga 17: A 7-0 run over the last 2-minutes, 33-seconds for the Bulldogs has Gonzaga within two.

The Bulldogs got two baskets from Drew Timme sandwiched around a 3-pointer from Admon Gilder.

Arizona hasn’t scored in 3:08 and is 1 of their last 13 shooting.

Timme leads the Zags with six points.

Zeke Nnaji has eight points for Arizona.

3:34 – Arizona 30, Gonzaga 28: The Wildcats lead by 2 at the under-4 timeout behind 10 points and six rebounds from Zeke Nnaji.

Nnaji has five offensive rebounds and is 3-of-4 shooting.

Gonzaga is led by guard Joel Ayayi’s eight points. Drew Timme has six points and Filip Petrusev has four.

Gonzaga has shot 44.4% from the field. Arizona is at 32.4% and is just 1 of 13 from 3-point range.

Josh Green has nine points for Arizona.

Half – Gonzaga 35, Arizona 34: Corey Kispert connects on a 3-pointer with 1:20 left in the half and Gonzaga takes its first lead.

A driving layup by Nico Mannion pulled Arizona back even before Joel Ayayi hit a free throw to get to the halftime score of 35-34.

Starting 5

Pregame

Key matchup

A big game calls for a bonus key matchup.

From Gonzaga’s perspective, dealing with do-it-all Arizona point guard Nico Mannion tops the list. Mannion was one of the top recruits in the country and he’s projected as a lottery pick in numerous mock drafts.

The 6-foot-3 freshman orchestrates the offense as a scorer, driver and passer. He thrives in transition, moving without the ball and operating off high ball screens. He’s averaging 14.9 points and 6.2 assists.

It’s another high-profile assignment for Ryan Woolridge, Gonzaga’s best perimeter defender. Woolridge also likes to push the ball in the open court but prefers getting to the rim over 3-point shots in the half court.

If Woolridge can slow down Mannion, the Wildcats’ offense will be hard-pressed to reach its usual production.

From Arizona’s perspective, the top priority is Gonzaga’s quartet of bigs, but one matchup is particularly intriguing: Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji and GU’s Killian Tillie. Both are mobile bigs, but Tillie is a proven floor-spacer with his 3-point shooting. Nnaji is a high-percentage shooter (70.7%), but does most of his damage inside 10 feet.

Nnaji can expect to see double teams if he catches the ball close to the basket. Gonzaga’s chances for success increase if it can keep the Wildcats’ main interior threat under control.

Leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% GU: Filip Petrusev 15.8 52.4 70.5 UA: Zeke Nnaji 15.9 70.7 80.0

REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORGP GU: Filip Petrusev 8.5 5.5 3.1 UA: Zeke Nnaji 67 4.3 2.5

ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG GU: Ryan Woolridge 4.0 2.2 30.1 UA: Nico Mannion 6.2 4.3 29.5

Team stats

GU UA Points 85.9 85.5 Points allowed 65.0 63.2 Field goal% 49.9 51.2 Rebounds 41.8 36.9 Assists 17.1 17.6 Blocks 3.7 4.0 Steals 7.5 7.8 Streak Won 2 Won 1

