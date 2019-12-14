GSL girls: Jayda Noble leads Mt. Spokane over Mead in nonleague affair

From staff reports

Jayda Noble scored 17 points, Emma Main added 10 and visiting Mt. Spokane dealt Mead its first loss of the season, 46-31, in a nonleague game on Saturday.

Noble, a first-team all-Greater Spokane League selection last season who has committed to University of Washington, has missed much of the early season due to injury. She hit one 3-pointer and hit 4 of 5 from the line.

Jaimyn Sides added nine points for the Wildcats, all on 3-pointers.

Joelnell Momberg led Mead with nine points while Olivia Moore and Jordynn Hutchinson added seven points apiece.

The game was tied after the first quarter, but the Wildcats (3-1, 2-0) limited the Panthers (6-1, 2-0) to two points in the second quarter and six in the fourth.

Coeur d’Alene 50, Ferris 35: Jaelyn Brainard-Adams and Madi Symons scored 12 points apiece and the Vikings (9-0) beat the Saxons (2-3) in a nonleague game.

Laney Erickson led Ferris with 13 points and Kacey Spink added nine points.

After an extremely slow first quarter – Ferris led 4-1 after one – CdA turned it on with 18 points in the second and 21 in the third to open it up.

Central Valley 50, Post Falls 34: Peyton Howard scored 22 points and the visiting Bears (3-2) defeated the Trojans (2-2) in a nonleague game.

CV’s MJ Bruno added 18 points – eight in the fourth quarter, when the Bears outscored the Trojans 13-5.

Dylan Lovett led Post Falls with seven points.

Shadle Park 47, Lewiston 44: Izzy Boring scored 24 points and the Highlanders (2-5) defeated the visiting Bengals (1-6) in a nonleague game.

LaNia Thompson chipped in with eight points for Shadle.

Gabby Johnson led Lewiston with scored 15 points.