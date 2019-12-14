GSL boys: Tyson Degenhart scores 36 points to lead Mt. Spokane over Mead

From staff reports

Tyson Degenhart scored 36 points and visiting Mt. Spokane defeated Mead 72-55 in a nonleague game on Saturday.

Degenhart, a junior who has already committed to Boise State, is averaging 28.8 points this season.

JoJo Anderson added 11 points for Mt. Spokane (6-0), which trailed 35-33 at halftime.

Kaden Gardner led Mead (4-1) with 12 points while Brandon Shoff added 11.

Central Valley 61, Post Falls 50: Jace Simmons scored a career-high 25 points and the visiting Bears (4-1) defeated the Trojans (3-0) in a nonleague game.

CV’s Gavin Gilstrap also set a career high with 19 points.

The Bears trailed by two at intermission but outscored the Trojans 12-3 in the third quarter.

Colby Gennett led Post Falls with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Lake City 69, University 62: Zach Johnson scored 21 points and the visiting Timberwolves (4-1) topped the Titans (2-3) in a nonleague game on Saturday.

Lake City used a 20-14 spurt in the third quarter to erase a halftime deficit. Conrad Bippes paced U-Hi with 21 points. Luke Hawley scored 15 points and Kyle Douglas added 10.

Gonzaga Prep 43, Georgetown Prep 35: Liam Lloyd scored 16 points, Hodges Flemming added 11 and the visiting Bullpups (3-3, 1-1) downed the Little Hoyas (0-1) in the Gonzaga DC Classic in Washington, DC on Saturday.

G-Prep faces Imhotep (Pennsylvania) in the fifth-place game on Sunday.

Ben Woodward led Georgetown Prep with nine points.

Lewiston 66, Shadle Park 55: The Bengals (1-1) topped the visiting Highlanders (2-5). Details were unavailable.