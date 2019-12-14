SWX Home
Sports >  High school sports

GSL boys: Tyson Degenhart scores 36 points to lead Mt. Spokane over Mead

UPDATED: Sat., Dec. 14, 2019

Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff reports

Tyson Degenhart scored 36 points and visiting Mt. Spokane defeated Mead 72-55 in a nonleague game on Saturday.

Degenhart, a junior who has already committed to Boise State, is averaging 28.8 points this season.

JoJo Anderson added 11 points for Mt. Spokane (6-0), which trailed 35-33 at halftime.

Kaden Gardner led Mead (4-1) with 12 points while Brandon Shoff added 11.

Central Valley 61, Post Falls 50: Jace Simmons scored a career-high 25 points and the visiting Bears (4-1) defeated the Trojans (3-0) in a nonleague game.

CV’s Gavin Gilstrap also set a career high with 19 points.

The Bears trailed by two at intermission but outscored the Trojans 12-3 in the third quarter.

Colby Gennett led Post Falls with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Lake City 69, University 62: Zach Johnson scored 21 points and the visiting Timberwolves (4-1) topped the Titans (2-3) in a nonleague game on Saturday.

Lake City used a 20-14 spurt in the third quarter to erase a halftime deficit. Conrad Bippes paced U-Hi with 21 points. Luke Hawley scored 15 points and Kyle Douglas added 10.

Gonzaga Prep 43, Georgetown Prep 35: Liam Lloyd scored 16 points, Hodges Flemming added 11 and the visiting Bullpups (3-3, 1-1) downed the Little Hoyas (0-1) in the Gonzaga DC Classic in Washington, DC on Saturday.

G-Prep faces Imhotep (Pennsylvania) in the fifth-place game on Sunday.

Ben Woodward led Georgetown Prep with nine points.

Lewiston 66, Shadle Park 55: The Bengals (1-1) topped the visiting Highlanders (2-5). Details were unavailable.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in High school sports