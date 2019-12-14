Girls basketball: Ellie Syverson hits late 3 to lift East Valley over Timberlake

From staff reports

Great Northern League

East Valley 53, Timberlake 52: Ellie Syverson made a three-pointer with under a minute to play to lift the visiting Eagles (5-1) over the Tigers (1-2) in a nonleague game on Saturday.

Syverson finished the night with nine points. Brie Holecek led East Valley with 19 points and Ellie Stowell added 12.

Brooke Jessen paced Timberlake with 20 points and Taryn Soumas added 17.

Freeman 64, Pullman 32: Sorrel Aldendorf scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and the visiting Scotties (4-1) defeated the Greyhounds (2-4) in a nonleague game on Saturday. Elise McDougle led Pullman with eight points.

Northeast A

Deer Park 43, Chewelah 28: Anna Patterson scored nine points and the Stags (3-1) defeated the visiting Cougars (0-4) in a nonleague game. Alyssa Fitzgerald scored nine points for Chewelah.

Lakeland 54, Lakeside 28: Katy Ryan scored 22 points with seven rebounds and the host Hawks (1-4, 0-1) defeated the Eagles (0-6) in a nonleague game. Lauren Hartman led Lakeside with eight points.

Northeast 2B

Colfax 43, St. George’s 36: Kiersten York scored 12 points and the host Bulldogs (4-1) edged the Dragons (4-2). Lydia Bergquist led St. George’s with 13 points with 10 rebounds.

Northeast 1B

Inchelium 58, Curlew 51: Rylee Desautel scored 19 points, Mia Pakootas added 13 and the Hornets (3-0, 3-0) defeated the visiting Cougars (2-2, 1-2) on Saturday. Korin Baker led Curlew with 22 points.

Selkirk 53, Northport 47: Madison Chantry scored 20 points and the visiting Rangers (2-2, 2-1) defeated the Mustangs (1-2, 1-2). Isabelle Bair and Elizabeth Young scored nine points apiece for Northport.

Wellpinit 59, Odessa 53: Ashlynn Hill scored 19 points and the Redskins (3-0, 1-0) defeated the Tigers (1-0, 1-0). McKennah Davison led Odessa with 17 points while Maddy Wagner grabbed 10 rebounds with five points.

Southeast 1B

Pomeroy 27, Garfield-Palouse 19: Maddy Dixon scored 11 points and the host Pirates (3-0, 1-0) downed the Vikings (1-1, 0-1). Kenzi Pederson led G-P with 14 points.

Colton 54, Touchet 27: Taylor Thomas scored 14 points and the Wildcats (1-2, 1-0) defeated the Indians (1-2, 0-2) on Saturday night. Briana Andrade led Touchet with nine points.

Oakesdale 65, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 34: Julie Baljo scored 25 points with seven three-pointers, Lizzy Perry added 19 and the visiting Nighthawks (4-1, 2-0) downed the Broncos (1-2, 0-1) on Saturday. Drew Curtis-Brewer had nine points, four rebounds and three steals for St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.

Idaho

Sandpoint 46, Kellogg 41: Dawson Driggs scored 16 points and the Bulldogs (3-2) defeated the Wildcats (1-2) in a nonleague game. Darian Hill scored 11 points for Kellogg.

Wallace 49, Priest River 36: Jaden House scored 19 points and the Miners (4-3) defeated the Spartans (1-3) in a nonleague game. Maddy Rusho led Priest River with 14 points.