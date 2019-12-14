Boys basketball: Gabe Tippett scores 18 points, helps Freeman upend Pullman

From staff reports

Great Northern League

Freeman 70, Pullman 55: Gabe Tippett scored 18 points and the Scotties (3-2) defeated the Greyhounds (4-2) in a nonleague game. Tucker Scarlett and Boen Phelps added 14 points apiece for Freeman. Grayson Hunt led Pullman with 14 points and Steven Burkett added 13.

East Valley 70, Timberlake 57 (2OT): Tyrell Brown had 18 points, Taylor Hofstee added 11 and the visiting Knights (1-5) defeated the Tigers (0-3) in double overtime in a nonleague game. Jacob James led Timberlake with 25 points.

Northeast A

Deer Park 72, Chewelah 43: Jobi Gelder scored 25 points with 10 rebounds and the Stags (4-0) defeated the visiting Cougars (1-4) in a nonleague game on Saturday. Dawson Youngblood scored 23 points and went 10 of 16 from the line for Deer Park. Jaron Baldwin led Chewelah with 18 points.

Lakeland 75, Lakeside 31: Ben Zubaly scored 23 points and the Hawks (6-0) defeated the visiting Eagles (3-3) in a nonleague game on Saturday. Brandon Field scored 12 points for Lakeside.

Bonners Ferry 81, Riverside 69: Braeden Blackmore scored 24 points and the Badgers (2-2) defeated the Rams (3-2) in a nonleague game. Jaxon Betker led Riverside with 34 points.

Omak 62, Colville 47: Trey Marshawn scored 17 points and the Pioneers (4-1) defeated the visiting Indians (1-3) in a nonleague game. Rhett Foulkes led Colville with 15 points.

Northeast 2B

St. George’s 54, Colfax 52: Dan Rigsby scored 17 points and hit the go-ahead shot with 2 seconds left to help the Dragons (4-2) defeat the Bulldogs (3-1) in a nonleague game. Justin Lustig led Colfax with 22 points.

Tekoa-Rosalia 73, Springdale 42: Garrett Naught scored 23 points and the Timberwolves (2-3) defeated the visiting Chargers (2-2) in a nonleague game on Saturday. Avery Kitt led Springdale with 13 points.

Northeast 1B

Selkirk 68, Northport 30: Steven Davis scored 14 points, Justin Krabbenhoft added 12 and the visiting Rangers (3-1, 3-0) defeated the Mustangs (0-4, 0-2) on Saturday. Nolan Gunnells led Northport with nine points.

Cusick 62, Republic 59: Colton Seymour scored 21 points with five 3-pointers, Celias Holmes added 16 points and the visiting Panthers (4-0, 3-0) held off the Tigers (1-3, 0-2). David Jensen led Republic with 27 points with five 3-pointers.

Valley Christian 68, Columbia 60: Adam Bruno had 20 points with seven rebounds and seven assists, Sam Reese added 19 points and the host Panthers (1-1, 1-1) topped the Lions (1-3, 0-2). Trae Young scored 17 points while Ryan Reynolds added 15 for Columbia.

Odessa 79, Wellpinit 37: Ryan Moffet scored 40 points, including four 3-pointers, and the host Tigers (1-0, 1-0) defeated the Redskins (3-2, 1-2) n Saturday. Steven Ford Jr led Wellpinit with 12 points on four 3-pointers.

Valley Christian 68, Columbia 60: Adam Bruno scored 20 points with seven rebounds and seven assists, Sam Reese added 19 points and the host Panthers (1-1, 1-1) topped the Lions (1-3, 0-2). Trae Young scored 17 points while Ryan Reynolds added 15 for Columbia.

Southeast 1B

Garfield-Palouse 51, Pomeroy 35: Blake Jones scored 14 points with 16 rebounds and the Vikings (3-1, 2-0) defeated the visiting Pirates (1-3, 1-1) on Saturday night. Byron Stallcop led Pomeroy with 13 points.

Oakesdale 67, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 34: Tyler Bober scored 22 points and the visiting Nighthawks (5-0, 2-0) defeated the Eagles (1-2, 0-1). Ty Harder led SJEL with 14 points.

Idaho

Kellogg 59, Sandpoint 51: Graden Nearing scored 21 points, 19 in the second half, and the visiting Wildcats (2-2) edged the Bulldogs (1-2) in a nonleague game. Kobe Banks scored 13 points and Ryan Roos added 11 for Sandpoint.