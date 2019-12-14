Area Sports Menu for Sunday, December 15

Basketball

College men: Nonconference: UC Riverside at Washington State, 1:30 p.m. Everett Crossover: CC Spokane vs. Everett, 3 p.m. North Idaho Crossover: North Idaho vs. Chemeketa, 1 p.m.

College women: Nonconference: Idaho at South Florida, 11 a.m.; Boise State at Eastern Washington, 1:05 p.m.; Washington at San Diego, 2; UC Irvine at Washington State, 4:30. Kim Evanger Raney Classic in Walla Walla: Whitworth vs. Buena Vista, 2 p.m. Skagit Valley Crossover: North Idaho vs. Chemeketa, 11 a.m.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Wrestling

College: North Idaho at Reno (Nevada) Tournament of Champions, 9 a.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.