Area roundup: Garrett White lifts Community Colleges of Spokane men past Highline

From staff reports

Garrett White led all scorers with 25 points, and Community Colleges of Spokane used its 3-point shooting to pull away for an 88-70 win over Highline in a Northwest Athletic Conference crossover men’s basketball game in Everett on Saturday.

White also contributed 10 rebounds, and Kaeleb Johnson made five shots beyond the arc as part of his 20-point effort. CCS (7-2) made 15 of 38 3-point attempts.

Jalen Fayson collected 20 points and eight rebounds for the Thunderbirds (5-4).

North Idaho 120, Bellevue 75: Jaden Dewar scored 21 points on 10-for-11 shooting, and the Cardinals (9-0) rolled past the Bulldogs (1-9) for a crossover victory on their home floor.

Yusuf Mohamed pitched in 19 points and Emmitt Taylor III had 17 for NIC.

Women’s basketball

Whitworth 83, Maine-Fort Kent 65: Quincy McDeid scored 21 points to lead five Pirates (4-3) scoring in double figures in a victory over the Bengals (4-6) at the Kim Evanger Raney Classic in Walla Walla.

Talia Brandner and Jordan Smith scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, for Whitworth. Sydney Smith added 11 points, Courtney Gray had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Pirates.

Ranika Guyton scored 38 points for the Bengals.

CC Spokane 85, Portland 42: Koyama Young scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and the Sasquatch (7-2) poured in 36 second-quarter points to power past the Panthers (1-3) in a crossover at Spokane Falls CC.

Dejah Wilson chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds for CCS, which led 47-24 at halftime. All 12 Sasquatch players scored.

Tynesha Parnell paced Portland with 18 points and seven rebounds.

North Idaho 69, Highline 40: Alex Carlton knocked down three 3-pointers en route to her game-high 17 points, and the Cardinals (3-2) defeated the Thunderbirds (1-5) in a crossover in Mount Vernon, Washington.

Halle Eborall added 14 points, and Anna Schrade had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Volleyball

Baylor 3, Washington 1: Yossiana Pressley had a match-high 24 kills and the No. 1-seeded Bears (28-1) outlasted the eighth-seeded Huskies (27-6) 25-20, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18 in an NCAA Tournament regional final in Waco, Texas.

Kara Bajema had 20 kills and Samantha Drechsel added 15 for the Huskies, who fell one win shy of a Final Four berth.

The teams were tied at 10 in the third game before Baylor scored seven of the next nine points to pull ahead. Washington drew as close as 16-15 in the fourth game before a 6-0 spurt by Baylor put the match away.