Adam Beckman scores three goals to lead the Spokane Chiefs to a 5-2 victory against the host Seattle Thunderbirds

From staff reports

KENT, Wash. – Adam Beckman powered the Spokane Chiefs to a victory Saturday night.

Beckman scored three goals, all with the man advantage, and added two assists as the Chiefs defeated the host Seattle Thunderbirds 5-2 Saturday night in the Western Hockey League.

Cordel Larson and Eli Zummack also scored and Post Falls native Bear Hughes had a career-high three assists for the Chiefs (18-9-3-0), who posted their sixth consecutive win, their longest run since the 2014-15 season. Goaltender Campbell Arnold made 33 saves.

The Chiefs were 3 for 4 with the man advantage, tying a season high for power-play goals in a game.

Andrej Kukuca scored both goals for the Thunderbirds (10-17-2-1). Goalie Blake Lyda stopped 30 of 34 shots.

Beckman opening the scoring with a power-play goal at 12:31 of the first period. That extended his goal-scoring streak to three games.

After the T-birds tied it early in the second, the Chiefs scored three times in the final 8 minutes of the period to pull away.

Beckman scored with the man advantage at 12:09 and 16:06 of the period and Larson added an even-strength goal at 17:59.

The T-birds pulled within 4-2 early in the third before Zummack scored an empty-netter with 24 seconds left. Zummack has goals in five straight games and points in seven in a row, both the longest streaks for the team this season.