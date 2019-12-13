Prep volleyball: Mt. Spokane’s Tia Allen named 3A player of the year by coaches association

The Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association released its all-state teams for each classification on Friday, and players from across Eastern Washington were among the honored.

Mt. Spokane outside hitter Tia Allen was named 3A player of the year and coach Dave Whitehead was named coach of the year. The Wildcats earned their second straight State 3A title last month.

Joining Allen on the 3A first-team all-state squad were setter Teila Allen, middle blocker Sophia Bertotti-Metoyer and libero Taylor Miche. Last year’s 3A player of the year, Malina Ama, was named to the second team as an outside hitter.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline middle blocker Maddy Murray was named 1B player of the year and coach Katie Walsh of ACH was named coach of the year for the classification.

Other region players selected

4A

Honorable mention: MB Jacyn Bemis (Gonzaga Prep), Kendall Buries (Mead); S Allie Flynn (Mead); L Castan Sturm (Mead).

2A

First team: OH Mikayla Uhlenkott (Pullman).

Honorable mention: OH Maddy Oelke (Pullman), MB Shelby Draper (Cheney), S Megan Lange (East Valley), S Addie Hawes (Pullman), L Hanna Gecas (Pullman).

1A

First team: S Hannah Stires (Lakeside).

Honorable mention: OH Ashley Boswell (Freeman), OH Jordyn Goldsmith (Freeman), MB Jamie Kennedy (Lakeside), MB Mia Pakootas (Lakeside), L Grace Holt (Freeman).

2B

First team: S Madi Zorn (Northwest Christian).

Second team: OH Maisie Burnham (Liberty), MB Lily Kirry (Chewelah), MB Kierstyn York (Colfax).

Honorable mention: OH Mia Tunison (Northwest Christian), OH Chiara Carey (Northwest Christian), S Justice Brown (Colfax), L Anni Cox (Colfax), L Kendyl Fletcher (Liberty).

1B

First team: OH Gianna Anderson (Oakesdale), OH Sydney Watko (Pomeroy), OH Jessie Reed (Oakesdale), OH Jaden Steele (Pomeroy), MB Maddy Murray (ACH), MB Maddy Dixon (Pomeroy), S LouEllen Reed (Oakesdale), S Heidi Heytvelt (Pomeroy), L Lizzy Perry (Oakesdale).

Second team: OH Bree Dawson (Selkirk), OH Maddy Wagner (Odessa), S Makenna Oliver (ACH).

Honorable mention: OH McKennah Davison (Odessa), OH Korin Baker (Curlew), OH Josie Schultheis (Colton), MB Ally Petrick (Selkirk), MB Ashlyn Archer (St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse), S Rylee Vining (Colton), L Kendal Correia (ACH), L Alyssa Wolk (Pomeroy).