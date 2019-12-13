GSL girls: Three score in double digits and Lewis and Clark tops University

From staff reports

Lewis and Clark 63, University 48: Sofia Lloyd and Ashlee Everstine scored 12 points apiece, Andie Zylak added 11 and the visiting Tigers (3-2, 1-1) downed the Titans (2-2, 1-1) in a Greater Spokane League game on Friday.

Tied at 23 at intermission, LC outscored U-Hi 18-6 in the third.

Ellie Boni led U-Hi with 13 points.

Rogers 57, Genesis Prep 13: Jalayla Brown scored 12 points, Sydney Vining added 11 and the Pirates (1-3) beat the visiting Jaguars (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Lake City 49, North Central 20: Kendall Pickford scored 18 points, hitting five 3-pointers, Brooklyn Rewers added 17 and the Timberwolves (6-2) beat the visiting Indians (2-3) in a nonleague game.

Dakotah Chastain led North Central with eight points.