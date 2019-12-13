Girls basketball: Erika Pickett leads Clarkston over Cheney in Great Northern opener

From staff reports

Great Northern

Clarkston 48, Cheney 42: Erika Pickett scored 11 points and the Bantams (4-0, 1-0) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (1-3, 0-1) in a Great Northern League opener on Friday. AJ Sobotta and Jalena Henry added 10 points apiece for Clarkston. Emma Evans scored 22 points and Maggie Smith added 10 for Cheney.

East Valley 67, Pullman 37: Brie Holecek scored 22 points, Ellie Syverson added 15 and the visiting Knights (4-1, 1-0) beat the Greyhounds (2-3, 0-1) in a GNL opener. Meghan McSweeney led Pullman with 12 points.

West Valley 59, Lakeside 28: Hailey Marlow scored 14 points and visiting West Valley (2-2) defeated Lakeside (0-5) in a nonleague game. Neveah Sherwood, Jillian Taylor and Aliyah Henry added 10 points apiece for WV. Gracie Stockert and Katye Ustimenko led Lakeside with seven points apiece.

Northeast A

Northwest Christian 60, Riverside 30: Ellie Sander scored 36 points and the visiting Crusaders (5-0) beat the Rams (2-2) in a nonleague game. Sam Riggles led Riverside with 16 points.

Northeast 2B

Kettle Falls 76, Tekoa-Rosalia 37: Samantha Dudley scored 12 points, LaVey Shurrum added 11 and the visiting Bulldogs (4-1) beat the Timberwolves (1-2) in a nonleague game. Kamryn Hendrickx led Tekoa-Rosalia with 12 points.

Northeast 1B

Curlew 39, Selkirk 22: Korin Baker scored 18 points and the visiting Cougars (1-1, 1-0) beat the Rangers (1-2, 1-1). Madison Chantry led Selkirk with five points.

Northport 66, Republic 28: Kylie Corcoran scored 17 points and the Mustangs (1-1, 1-1) beat the Tigers (1-2, 0-2). Eliza Stark added 16 points for Northport, and Kaci Harman led Republic with seven.

Wellpinit 58, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54: Ashlynn Hill scored 19 points and the Redskins (3-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Warriors (1-1, 1-1). Lachelle Boyd added 17 points for Wellpinit, while Makenna Oliver led ACH with 14.

Columbia 41, Harrington 33: Lexie Nelson scored 15 points and the Lions (1-4, 1-1) defeated the visiting Panthers (0-2, 0-2). Izabelle Kramer scored 21 points for Harrington.

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 52, Touchet 30: Lizzy Perry scored 16 points and the Nighthawks (3-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Indians (1-1, 0-1). LouEllen Reed grabbed nine rebounds and Jessie Reed secured eight boards for Oakesdale. Briana Andrade led Touchet with 15 points.