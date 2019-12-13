FCS Playoffs: Weber State outlasts Montana 17-10 in quarterfinals

Associated Press

Ja’Kobe Harris blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone early in the fourth quarter and No. 3 seed Weber State beat No. 6 seed Montana 17-10 in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs on Friday night in Ogden, Utah.

Harris’ touchdown gave the Wildcats a 17-7 lead with 9:41 left in the game. The Wildcats (11-3) will visit No. 2 seed James Madison in the semifinals on Dec. 21.

Dalton Snead gave the Grizzlies (10-4) a 7-0 lead with a 1-yard TD pass to Colin Bingham in the middle of the second quarter. But Snead threw interceptions on four of Montana’s next six possessions. The first interception created a short field which led to Weber State’s opening points, Trey Tuttle’s 41-yard field goal with 4:29 left in the half.

In the third quarter, Jake Constantine led an eight-play, 72-yard drive capped by an 11-yard TD pass to Josh Davis to put the Wildcats in front 10-7.

Weber State was outgained 274-113 in total offense but committed no turnovers compared to Montana’s five, all interceptions by Snead.

Montana State 24, Austin Peay 10: Isaiah Ifanse ran for 196 yards and a touchdown and passed for another touchdown, leading the Bobcats (11-3) past the Governors (11-4) in Bozeman.

The fifth-seeded Bobcats will take on the winner of the Illinois State and defending champion North Dakota State in the semifinals.

Ifanse broke loose on the third play of the game, racing 60 yards up the middle for a touchdown. Late in the third quarter, he took the snap out of the Wildcat formation and threw a jump pass to defensive tackle Jason Scrempos, who was lined up at tight end, giving MSU a 24-3 lead.

Montana State’s Brayden Konkol intercepted a JaVaughn Craig pass on the Governors’ first possession of the second half. The Bobcats drove 57 yards for a touchdown when Tucker Rovig hit Kevin Kassis in the back corner of the end zone for a 5-yard score.

MSU held Austin Peay to no first downs in the first quarter, just three through the first three quarters.

Rovig finished 13-of-20 passing with one touchdown and 114 yards. Logan Jones had 59 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Craig was 18-of-37 passing with 173 yards and two interceptions. He tossed a 76-yard touchdown to DeAngel Wilson in the third quarter.