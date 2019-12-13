SWX Home
Boys basketball: Greyson Hunt helps Pullman top East Valley in Great Northern opener

UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 13, 2019

From staff reports

Great Northern

Pullman 61, East Valley 35: Greyson Hunt scored 18 points, Ethan Kramer added 12 and the Greyhounds (4-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Knights (0-5, 0-1) in a Great Northern League opene. Collin Zurfluh led East Valley with 10 points.

Clarkston 48, Cheney 42: Tru Allen scored 20 points and the Bantams (4-0, 1-0) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (0-3, 0-1). Quinsie Goodloe scored 15 points for Cheney.

West Valley 56, Lakeside 53: Jace Peterson scored 16 points and visiting West Valley (2-2) defeated Lakeside (3-2) in a nonleague game. Brandon Field led Lakeside with 13 points.

Northeast A

Riverside 66, Northwest Christian 53: Jaxon Betker scored 25 points and the Rams (3-1) defeated the visiting Crusaders (1-4) in a nonleague game. Brady Supanchick added 16 points for Riverside while Micah Littleton led NWC with 19 points and David Maynard added 16.

Newport 55, Priest River 50: Ben Krogh scored 24 points and the Grizzlies (3-1) defeated the visiting Spartans (2-2) in a nonleague game. Jayden Hahn led Priest River with 20 points.

Northeast 2B

Colfax 75, Columbia Burbank 72: John Lustig scored 47 points and the Bulldogs (3-0) defeated the visiting Coyotes (0-5) in a nonleague game.

Tekoa-Rosalia 52, Kettle Falls 50: Anthony Gehring scored 20 points and the Timberwolves (1-3) beat the visiting Bulldogs (1-1). Cade McKern led Kettle Falls with 23 points.

Northeast 1B

Selkirk 75, Curlew 40: Jay Link scored 23 points and the Rangers (2-1. 2-0) defeated the visiting Cougars (0-2, 0-2) on Friday. Ryan Zimmerman scored 16 points and Zech Curran added 14 for Selkirk. Lane Olson led Curlew with 15 points and Bradley Singer had 12.

Republic 68, Northport 41: Koty Dellinger scored 20 points, Lucas Larsen added 17 and the visiting Tigers (1-2, 1-1) beat the Mustangs (0-3, 0-1) on Friday. Nolan Gunnells led Northport with 13 points.

Cusick 71, Inchelium 51: Bode Seymour scored 18 points, Brandon LeVasseur added 16 and the Panthers (3-0, 2-0) defeated the visiting Hornets (1-1, 1-1). Lonnie Simpson led Inchelium with 12 points, while Isaiah Seymour and Amari Pakootas added 11 points apiece.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50, Wellpinit 41: Chase Gerard scored 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers, Grady Murray added 13 and the visiting Warriors (2-0, 2-0) beat the Redskins (3-1, 1-1). Aidan Wynne led Wellpinit with 12 points.

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 76, Touchet 40: Kit Hockett scored 21 points and the Nighthawks (4-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Indians (0-3, 0-1). Matthew Hockett added 16 points for Oakesdale, while Omar Martinez led Touchet with 22.

Garfield-Palouse 46, Prescott 32: Blake Jones scored 23 points and pulled down six rebounds and the visiting Vikings (2-1, 1-0) beat the Tigers (2-2, 0-1). Jonathan Cardenas led Prescott with 13 points.

