GSL boys: Conrad Bippes scores 19 points and University downs Lewis and Clark
Fri., Dec. 13, 2019
Conrad Bippes scored 19 points and University beat visiting Lewis and Clark 71-63 in a Greater Spokane League game on Friday.
Jeremiah Sibley added 14 points for U-Hi (2-2, 1-1).
Joel Zylek led LC (0-4, 0-2) with 18 points while Miles Heath and Lucas Goeller added 14 points apiece.
Gonzaga College (DC) 83, Gonzaga Prep 50: Judah Mintz scored 19 points, Terrance Williams added 18 and the Eagles (5-1) beat the Bullpups (1-3) at the Gonzaga DC Classic in Washington, DC.
Hodges Flemming led Gonzaga Prep with 22 points while Liam Lloyd was held to eight.
G-Prep plays in a consolation game against Georgetown Prep Saturday at 3:15 p.m.
Rogers 47, Genesis Prep 31: Corbin Stalker scored 14 points and the Pirates (1-3) beat the visiting Jaguars (2-2) in a nonleague game.
Scott Mwinka led Genesis Prep with 15 points.
Lake City 62, North Central 42: The Timberwolves (3-1) beat the visiting Indians (0-5). Details were unavailable.
