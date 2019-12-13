Area Sports Menu for Saturday, December 14

Basketball

College men: Nonconference: Cal State Bakersfield at Idaho, 4 p.m.; Gonzaga at Arizona, 7. Everett Crossover: CC Spokane vs. Highline, 5 p.m. North Idaho Crossover: North Idaho vs. Bellevue, 7:30 p.m.

College women: Nonconference: Texas Southern at Gonzaga, 2 p.m. Kim Evanger Raney Classic in Walla Walla: Whitworth vs. Maine Fort Kent, 4 p.m. Skagit Valley Crossover: North Idaho vs. Highline, 4 p.m. CC Spokane Crossover: Portland vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 2 p.m.

High school boys: Gonzaga DC Classic in Washington D.C.: Gonzaga Prep vs. Georgetown (Maryland) Prep, 3:15 p.m. GSL: Mt. Spokane at Mead, 7:30 p.m. NE 1B: Cusick at Republic, Curlew at Inchelium, Selkirk at Northport, Columbia at Valley Christian, Wellpinit at Odessa, all 6 p.m. SE 1B: Colton at Touchet, Pomeroy at Garfield-Palouse, Oakesdale at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, all 5:30 p.m. Nonleague: Ferris at Wenatchee, 2:45 p.m.; Lake City at University, 3; Colville at Omak, Chewelah at Deer Park, both 4; Shadle Park at Lewiston, East Valley at Timberlake, Springdale at Tekoa-Rosalia, Wallace at Priest River, all 4:30; Central Valley at Post Falls, Lakeside (WA) at Lakeland, both 5; Freeman at Pullman, Colfax at St. George’s, both 6; Riverside at Bonners Ferry, 6:30.

High school girls: GSL: Mt. Spokane at Mead, 5:30 p.m. NE 1B: Curlew at Inchelium, 3 p.m.; Columbia at Valley Christian, Cusick at Republic, Wellpinit at Odessa, Selkirk at Northport, all 4:30. SE 1B: Colton at Touchet, Pomeroy at Garfield-Palouse, Oakesdale at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, all 4 p.m. Nonleague: Chewelah at Deer Park, 2:30 p.m.; Ferris at Coeur d’Alene, East Valley at Timberlake, both 3; Central Valley at Post Falls, 3:15; Lakeside (WA) at Lakeland, 3:30; Lewiston at Shadle Park, Freeman at Pullman, Colfax at St. George’s, both 4:30; Riverside at Bonners Ferry, 5; Colville at Omak, 5:30; Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Harrington, 6.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Volleyball

College: NCAA Tournament in Waco, Texas: Baylor vs. Washington, 1 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:15 a.m.