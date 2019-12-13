Area roundup

From staff reports

Sophomore guard Nate Pryor scored a game-high 32 points as host North Idaho defeated South Puget Sound 111-82 Friday night in the North Idaho College Crossover in Coeur d’Alene.

Yusuf Mohamed added 17 points, Emmitt Taylor III scored 14 and Phillip Malatare and James Carlson each had 10 for the Cardinals (8-0), who are scheduled to play Bellevue Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as the tournament continues. Bellevue (1-8) suffered a 91-88 defeat Friday to Chemeketa.

The Cardinals shot 51.4% from the field (38 of 74), including 10 of 21 from 3-point range. They pulled away from a 3-3 tie with a 10-point run and were never threatened, taking a 57-37 halftime lead.

Joey Naccarato had a game-high 10 rebounds for NIC and Pryor and Malatare each had six assists.

Ben Janssan led South Puget Sound (5-2) with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and seven rebounds.

Women’s basketball

CC Spokane 72, Shoreline 51: Koyama Young scored 17 points as the host Sasquatch (4-2) defeated the Dolphins (6-2) in the CC Spokane Crossover at Spokane Falls Community College.

Young, a sophomore guard from Lapwai, Idaho, shot 7 of 14 from the field, making two 3-pointers.

Willow Risinger, a sophomore forward from Shadle Park, added 10 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Katlyn Ostrowski and Faith Adams each scored nine for CCS, which hosts Portland on Saturday at 4 p.m.

North Idaho 59, Skagit Valley 44: Halle Eborall scored a game-high 15 points as the Cardinals (2-2) defeated the hosts at the Skagit Valley Crossover in Mount Vernon, Washington.

Eborall, a sophomore guard from Lake City High School, shot 7 for 12 from the field and also had team-high totals of six rebounds, four assists and seven steals.

Sydnie Peterson added 10 points for North Idaho, making two 3-pointers.

North Idaho outscored Skagit Valley 15-7 in the second quarter to take a 31-18 halftime lead and the hosts never got closer than 10 points in the second half.

College volleyball

Washington 3, Kentucky 1: Senior Kara Bajema had 24 kills to break the school record for most in a season as eighth-seeded Washington reached the NCAA’s Elite Eight with a 25-16, 26-24, 15-25, 25-22 victory against Kentucky in Waco, Texas.

The Huskies (27-6) will meet No. 1 overall seed Baylor on Saturday with a berth in the Final Four on the line. The game will be televised on ESPNU at 1 p.m.