Wide receiver from San Diego becomes 19th player to pledge to Washington State in 2020 class

With the early signing period creeping closer, Washington State added a 19th commit to its 2020 recruiting class.

Keyshawn Smith, a 6-foot, 165-pound wide receiver from Lincoln High in San Diego, pledged to the Cougars Thursday afternoon. Smith and at least 18 other high school prospects are expected to sign with Mike Leach and WSU next Wednesday when the early period begins.

While Smith didn’t hold any other Pac-12 offers, per his 247Sports profile, he was a highly-coveted prospect in the Mountain West, receiving offers from Boise State, San Diego State and eight other schools from the conference. According to 247, Smith’s only other Power Five offer came from Tennessee.

Keyshawn Smith, a 6-0, 165-pound wide receiver from Lincoln High in San Diego, becomes #WSU's 19th hard commit in the 2020 class. Smith holds offers from #Tennessee and basically the entire Mountain West (nine schools). https://t.co/6k9WMt0SVe — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 12, 2019

Smith becomes the second player to commit to WSU this week, joining Utah offensive lineman Rodrick Tialavea, but the Cougars also lost a pledge when Hawaiian safety Alaka’i Gilman decommitted two days ago.

The three-star wide receiver was recently named an All-San Diego Section First Team selection after leading the Hornets to a 10-3 record and a berth in the San Diego Section Division I championship game, where they lost 28-10 to Oceanside.

Smith was a multi-purpose weapon for Lincoln as a senior, scoring 13 touchdowns five different ways. The bulk of his work came as a receiver, where he caught 46 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games, but Smith also carried the ball 16 times for 188 yards and three touchdowns. He also attempted two passes on the season, converting one of those for a touchdown.

As a special teams player, Smith returned 13 kicks for 402 yards and one touchdown, while bringing back eight punts for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He also kicked five PATs for the Hornets as a senior.

Smith’s commitment gives the Cougars their third wide receiver pledge in the 2020 class and he joins Texas’ Cedrick Pellum and California’s Joey Hobert.