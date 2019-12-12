Trio of Washington State players named to Associated Press All-Pac-12 teams

Similar to the coaches, the Pac-12’s writers collectively agreed Washington State had the top kicker in the conference this year, voting Blake Mazza to the Associated Press All-Pac-12 First Team.

The redshirt sophomore from Texas and Lou Groza Award was named to the official All-Pac-12 First Team earlier in the week, voted on by the coaches, and was once again the only WSU player named to the first team when the Associated Press released its own postseason awards Thursday.

The AP version, which includes First Team and Second Team but omits Honorable Mention, also included WSU right rackle Abraham Lucas and wide receiver/kick returner Travell Harris as Second Team selections.

Oregon’s Mario Cristobal won AP Coach of the Year after leading the Ducks to a conference championship, while three players split Offensive Player of the Year: Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell, Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley and Utah running back Zack Moss.

Cal’s Evan Weaver, a Spokane native and Gonzaga Prep graduate, claimed AP Defensive Player of the Year after earning the same honor from the coaches earlier in the week, while Arizona State freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels was named AP Newcomer of the Year.

The voting panel consists of 12 writers and television anchors from around the Pac-12: James Crepea of The Oregonian, Michelle Gardner of The Arizona Republic, Josh Furlong of ksl.com, Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star, Sean Keeler of the Denver Post, Dale Grummert of the Lewiston Tribune, Theo Lawson of the The Spokesman-Review, Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Lauren Kirschman of the Tacoma News Tribune, Jon Wilner of The (San Jose) Mercury News, Gary Horowitz of KBZY (Salem) and Tony Park of KZNS (Salt Lake City).