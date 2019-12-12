On the air
Thu., Dec. 12, 2019
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
5 p.m.: (24) Colorado at Colorado State … CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Rio Grande Valley at Creighton … FS1
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Miami … ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Golden State at Utah … ESPN/Root (Comcast only)
Football, FCS playoffs
4 p.m.: Northern Iowa at James Madison … ESPN2
7 p.m.: Montana at Weber State … ESPN2
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour, QBE Shark Shootout … Golf
Noon: Presidents Cup … Golf
6 p.m.: Presidents Cup … Golf
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Rodeo
7 p.m.: PRCA National Finals … CBS Sports
Skiing
10:30 a.m.: FIS Freestyle World Cup … NBC Sports
Soccer, NCAA College Cup
3 p.m.: Stanford vs. Georgetown … ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Wake Forest vs. Virginia … ESPNU
Volleyball, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Purdue at Baylor … ESPNU
11 a.m.:
Texas A&M at Wisconsin … ESPNU
1 p.m.: Louisville at Texas … ESPNU
8 p.m.: Utah at Stanford … ESPNU
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Multnomah at Eastern Washington … 700-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Bobsledding/skeleton
8:30 p.m.: IBSF World Cup … NBC Sports
Boxing
6 p.m.: Crawford vs. Kavaliauska … ESPN
Basketball, college men
8:30 a.m.: Kansas State vs. Mississippi State … ESPNU
9 a.m.: (10) Oregon at (5) Michigan … CBS
9 a.m.: (16) Michigan State at Oakland … ESPN2
9 a.m.: Southern at (18) Butler … FS1
10 a.m: Syracuse at Georgetown … Fox 28
10:30 a.m.: Tulsa at Arkansas … ESPNU
11 a.m.: Delaware vs. (20) Villanova … ESPN2
11 a.m.: Illinois Chicago at DePaul … FS1
Noon: (13) Memphis at (19) Tennessee … ESPN
Noon: Lamar at TCU … Root
Noon: UCLA at Notre Dame … ABC
1 p.m.: Saint Louis vs. (12) Auburn … ESPN2
1 p.m.: Weber State at Utah … Pac-12
2 p.m.: Georgia Tech at (8) Kentucky … ESPN
2 p.m.: Charleston at Richmond … NBC Sports
3 p.m.: Oklahoma at Wichita State … ESPN2
3 p.m.: Arkansas Pine Bluff at Oregon State … Pac-12
4 p.m.: Stanford at San Jose State … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: New Mexico State at New Mexico … Root
5 p.m.: Stony Brook at Providence … FS1
5 p.m.: Georgia at Arizona St. … Pac-12
7 p.m.: (6) Gonzaga at (15) Arizona … ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at California … Pac-12
Basketball, high school boys
7:30 p.m.: Mt. Spokane at Mead … SWX
Basketball, high school girls
5:30 p.m.: Mt. Spokane at Mead … SWX
Basketball, NBA
2 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Phoenix … NBA
4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Toronto … NBA
Football, college
9 a.m.: TBA … ESPN
Noon: TBA … ESPN
Noon: Army at (23) Navy … CBS
5 p.m.: Heisman Trophy Ceremony … ESPN
Football, Pop Warner
6 a.m.: DI Jr. Varsity Super Bowl … ESPNU
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour, QBE Shark Shootout … Golf
11:30 a.m.: The Presidents Cup … NBC
3 p.m.: The Presidents Cup … Golf
Hockey, IIHF Women’s
4 p.m.: U.S. vs. Canada … NBC Sports
Mixed Martial Arts
5 p.m.: UFC 245 prelims … ESPN2
Rugby
9 p.m.: Heineken Cup, Saracens vs. Munster … NBC Sports
Skiing
6:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup … NBC Sports
Snowboarding
11:30 a.m.: FIS World Cup … NBC Sports
7:30 p.m.: FIS World Cup … NBC Sports
Soccer
4:25 a.m.: Watford at Liverpool … NBC Sports
6:30 a.m.: Werder Bremen at Bayern Munich … FS1
6:55 a.m.: Premier League match, teams TBA … NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: West Ham at Southampton … NBC
Soccer, boys
6 a.m.: International Championships Cup quarterfinal … ESPNEWS
8 a.m.: International Championships Cup quarterfinal … ESPNEWS
11 a.m.: International Championships Cup quarterfinal … ESPNEWS
1 p.m.: International Championships Cup quarterfinal … ESPNEWS
Soccer, girls
3 p.m.: International Championships Cup quarterfinal … ESPNEWS
5 p.m.: International Championships Cup quarterfinal … ESPNEWS
Volleyball, college
1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament … ESPNU
3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament … ESPNU
5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament … ESPNU
7 p.m.: NCAA Tournament … ESPNU
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: CS Bakersfield at Idaho … 700-AM
7 p.m.: (6) Gonzaga at (15) Arizona … 103.5-FM
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Texas Southern at (17) Gonzaga … 94.1-FM
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle … 94.1-FM
Sports talk
8 a.m.: On the Goal line … 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
Noon: Oklahoma State at Houston … ESPN
1 p.m.: Southern Illinois at Northwestern … ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: UC Riverside at Washington State … Pac-12
2 p.m.: South Carolina at Clemson … ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: Long Beach State at USC … Pac-12
Basketball, college women
10 a.m.: (7) Louisville at (14) Kentucky … ESPN
10 a.m.: Houston Baptist at Texas Tech … Root
4:30 p.m.: UC Irvine at Washington State … Pac-12 Wash.
5:30 p.m.: Ohio State at (1) Stanford … Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: New York at Denver … NBA
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Seattle at Carolina … Fox 28
10 a.m.: Denver at Kansas City … CBS
1 p.m.: Atlanta at San Francisco … Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Buffalo at Pittsburgh … NBC
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour, QBE Shark Shootout … Golf
10 a.m.: Presidents Cup … NBC
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Vancouver at Vegas … Root (Idaho Comcast only)
Soccer
5:55 a.m.: Tottenham at Wolves … NBC Sports
6:30 a.m.: Borussia Monchengladbach at VfL Wolfsburg … FS1
8:25 a.m.: Manchester City at Arsenal … NBC Sports
9 a.m.: Eintracht Frankfurt at Schalke 04 … FS1
11:30 a.m.: Inter Milan at Fiorentina … ESPN2
Soccer, boys
6 a.m.: International Championships Cup semifinal … ESPNEWS
8 a.m.: International Championships Cup semifinal … ESPNEWS
2 p.m.: International Championships Cup semifinal … ESPNEWS
Soccer, girls
Noon: International Championships Cup semifinal … ESPNEWS
Soccer, college men
3 p.m.: NCAA Championship … ESPNU
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
1:30 p.m.: UC Riverside at Washington State … 920-AM
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Seattle at Carolina … 94.5-FM
Hockey, WHL
4 p.m.: Spokane at Everett … 103.5-FM
All events are subject to change.
