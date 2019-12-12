On the air

SWX Home
Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

5 p.m.: (24) Colorado at Colorado State … CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Rio Grande Valley at Creighton … FS1

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Miami … ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Golden State at Utah … ESPN/Root (Comcast only)

Football, FCS playoffs

4 p.m.: Northern Iowa at James Madison … ESPN2

7 p.m.: Montana at Weber State … ESPN2

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour, QBE Shark Shootout … Golf

Noon: Presidents Cup … Golf

6 p.m.: Presidents Cup … Golf

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Rodeo

7 p.m.: PRCA National Finals … CBS Sports

Skiing

10:30 a.m.: FIS Freestyle World Cup … NBC Sports

Soccer, NCAA College Cup

3 p.m.: Stanford vs. Georgetown … ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Wake Forest vs. Virginia … ESPNU

Volleyball, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: Purdue at Baylor … ESPNU

11 a.m.:

Texas A&M at Wisconsin … ESPNU

1 p.m.: Louisville at Texas … ESPNU

8 p.m.: Utah at Stanford … ESPNU

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Multnomah at Eastern Washington … 700-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Bobsledding/skeleton

8:30 p.m.: IBSF World Cup … NBC Sports

Boxing

6 p.m.: Crawford vs. Kavaliauska … ESPN

Basketball, college men

8:30 a.m.: Kansas State vs. Mississippi State … ESPNU

9 a.m.: (10) Oregon at (5) Michigan … CBS

9 a.m.: (16) Michigan State at Oakland … ESPN2

9 a.m.: Southern at (18) Butler … FS1

10 a.m: Syracuse at Georgetown … Fox 28

10:30 a.m.: Tulsa at Arkansas … ESPNU

11 a.m.: Delaware vs. (20) Villanova … ESPN2

11 a.m.: Illinois Chicago at DePaul … FS1

Noon: (13) Memphis at (19) Tennessee … ESPN

Noon: Lamar at TCU … Root

Noon: UCLA at Notre Dame … ABC

1 p.m.: Saint Louis vs. (12) Auburn … ESPN2

1 p.m.: Weber State at Utah … Pac-12

2 p.m.: Georgia Tech at (8) Kentucky … ESPN

2 p.m.: Charleston at Richmond … NBC Sports

3 p.m.: Oklahoma at Wichita State … ESPN2

3 p.m.: Arkansas Pine Bluff at Oregon State … Pac-12

4 p.m.: Stanford at San Jose State … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: New Mexico State at New Mexico … Root

5 p.m.: Stony Brook at Providence … FS1

5 p.m.: Georgia at Arizona St. … Pac-12

7 p.m.: (6) Gonzaga at (15) Arizona … ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at California … Pac-12

Basketball, high school boys

7:30 p.m.: Mt. Spokane at Mead … SWX

Basketball, high school girls

5:30 p.m.: Mt. Spokane at Mead … SWX

Basketball, NBA

2 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Phoenix … NBA

4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Toronto … NBA

Football, college

9 a.m.: TBA … ESPN

Noon: TBA … ESPN

Noon: Army at (23) Navy … CBS

5 p.m.: Heisman Trophy Ceremony … ESPN

Football, Pop Warner

6 a.m.: DI Jr. Varsity Super Bowl … ESPNU

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour, QBE Shark Shootout … Golf

11:30 a.m.: The Presidents Cup … NBC

3 p.m.: The Presidents Cup … Golf

Hockey, IIHF Women’s

4 p.m.: U.S. vs. Canada … NBC Sports

Mixed Martial Arts

5 p.m.: UFC 245 prelims … ESPN2

Rugby

9 p.m.: Heineken Cup, Saracens vs. Munster … NBC Sports

Skiing

6:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup … NBC Sports

Snowboarding

11:30 a.m.: FIS World Cup … NBC Sports

7:30 p.m.: FIS World Cup … NBC Sports

Soccer

4:25 a.m.: Watford at Liverpool … NBC Sports

6:30 a.m.: Werder Bremen at Bayern Munich … FS1

6:55 a.m.: Premier League match, teams TBA … NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: West Ham at Southampton … NBC

Soccer, boys

6 a.m.: International Championships Cup quarterfinal … ESPNEWS

8 a.m.: International Championships Cup quarterfinal … ESPNEWS

11 a.m.: International Championships Cup quarterfinal … ESPNEWS

1 p.m.: International Championships Cup quarterfinal … ESPNEWS

Soccer, girls

3 p.m.: International Championships Cup quarterfinal … ESPNEWS

5 p.m.: International Championships Cup quarterfinal … ESPNEWS

Volleyball, college

1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament … ESPNU

3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament … ESPNU

5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament … ESPNU

7 p.m.: NCAA Tournament … ESPNU

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: CS Bakersfield at Idaho … 700-AM

7 p.m.: (6) Gonzaga at (15) Arizona … 103.5-FM

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Texas Southern at (17) Gonzaga … 94.1-FM

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle … 94.1-FM

Sports talk

8 a.m.: On the Goal line … 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

Noon: Oklahoma State at Houston … ESPN

1 p.m.: Southern Illinois at Northwestern … ESPNU

1:30 p.m.: UC Riverside at Washington State … Pac-12

2 p.m.: South Carolina at Clemson … ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: Long Beach State at USC … Pac-12

Basketball, college women

10 a.m.: (7) Louisville at (14) Kentucky … ESPN

10 a.m.: Houston Baptist at Texas Tech … Root

4:30 p.m.: UC Irvine at Washington State … Pac-12 Wash.

5:30 p.m.: Ohio State at (1) Stanford … Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: New York at Denver … NBA

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Seattle at Carolina … Fox 28

10 a.m.: Denver at Kansas City … CBS

1 p.m.: Atlanta at San Francisco … Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Buffalo at Pittsburgh … NBC

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour, QBE Shark Shootout … Golf

10 a.m.: Presidents Cup … NBC

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Vancouver at Vegas … Root (Idaho Comcast only)

Soccer

5:55 a.m.: Tottenham at Wolves … NBC Sports

6:30 a.m.: Borussia Monchengladbach at VfL Wolfsburg … FS1

8:25 a.m.: Manchester City at Arsenal … NBC Sports

9 a.m.: Eintracht Frankfurt at Schalke 04 … FS1

11:30 a.m.: Inter Milan at Fiorentina … ESPN2

Soccer, boys

6 a.m.: International Championships Cup semifinal … ESPNEWS

8 a.m.: International Championships Cup semifinal … ESPNEWS

2 p.m.: International Championships Cup semifinal … ESPNEWS

Soccer, girls

Noon: International Championships Cup semifinal … ESPNEWS

Soccer, college men

3 p.m.: NCAA Championship … ESPNU

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

1:30 p.m.: UC Riverside at Washington State … 920-AM

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Seattle at Carolina … 94.5-FM

Hockey, WHL

4 p.m.: Spokane at Everett … 103.5-FM

All events are subject to change.

