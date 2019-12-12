Girls basketball: Jordyn Hutchinson scores 14 points, Mead beats Ferris

From staff reports

Jordyn Hutchinson scored 14 points and visiting Mead (6-0, 2-0) beat Ferris (2-2, 1-1) 71-55 in a Greater Spokane League game.

The Panthers (6-0, 2-0) had four players score in double figures.

Cassidy Cunningham led the Saxons (2-2, 1-1) with 16 points.

Mt. Spokane 56, Shadle Park 22: Emma Main scored 13 points and the Wildcats (2-1, 2-0) defeated the visiting Highlanders (1-5, 0-2).

La Nia Thompson led Shadle Park with seven points.

Coeur d’Alene 43, North Central 41: Madison Symons scored 15 points, including the winning shot, and the visiting Vikings (6-0) edged the Indians (2-2) in a nonleague game.

Hannah Hamilton led North Central with 13 points.

Pullman 69, Rogers 39: Meghan McSweeney scored 22 points and the visiting Greyhounds (2-2) beat the Pirates (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Savanna Wickering scored nine points on three 3-pointers for Rogers.

Nonleague

Deer Park 43, Kettle Falls 34: Havelah Fairbanks scored 15 points and the visiting Stags (2-1) beat the Bulldogs (3-1).

Colville 62, Chewelah 24: McKenna Reggear scored 24 points and the Indians (2-1) beat the visiting Cougars (1-4).

St. George’s 53, Medical Lake 44: Cambrie Rickard scored 21 points and the visiting Dragons (4-1) beat the Cardinals (0-4).

Jaycee Oliver led Medical Lake with 15 points.

Sandpoint 54, Timberlake 53: Dawson Driggs banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Bulldogs (2-2) beat the visiting Tigers (1-1).

Kellogg 51, Newport 33.

Northeast 2B

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 64, Upper Columbia Academy 21: Eliza Galbreath scored 13 points and the visiting Broncos (3-1) beat the Lions (0-1).