Former Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. waived by Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers waived former Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr., the NBA team announced Wednesday.

In a related move, the Lakers signed Devontae Cacok to a two-way contract.

Norvell left Gonzaga after his sophomore season but wasn’t selected in the NBA draft. He signed a two-way contract with the Lakers shortly after the draft.

The 6-foot-5 guard appeared in two Lakers games in October and spent most of the season with the G League South Bay Lakers.

Norvell scored 16 points and had six assists in South Bay’s win over Santa Cruz on Monday. Norvell averaged 24.7 minutes, 13.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 12 G League games. He was shooting 35.3% from the field, including 33.7% on 3-pointers, and 86.7% at the free-throw line.