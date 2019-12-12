Former Arizona State linebacker Ely Doyle commits to Eastern Washington

Transfers are beginning to stack up for Eastern Washington’s defense.

Former Arizona State safety and linebacker Ely Doyle announced his commitment to EWU on Twitter on Wednesday after spending his first two seasons with the Sun Devils.

Doyle, who redshirted in 2018 and played sparingly in 2019, logged time in five games at ASU. He recently entered the NCAA transfer portal and is immediately eligible at the Football Championship Subdivision level.

Doyle came to ASU as a safety but converted to linebacker last season.

A former three-star recruit out of Bishop Alemany (California) High School, Doyle (6-foot, 200 pounds) was reportedly offered scholarships by several Power Five schools, including Washington State, Arizona, Boston College, Northwestern, Purdue, UCLA and Utah.

He will join ex-Bishop Alemany teammates and current EWU starters Chris Ojoh (linebacker) and Johnny Edwards (receiver) in Cheney. Former EWU star quarterback Vernon Adams also prepped at Bishop Alemany.

The 2020 version of EWU’s defense could feature four contributors who formerly played at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

Former University of Washington linebacker Jusstis Warren joined EWU as a graduate transfer last summer but missed 11 of EWU’s 12 games in 2019 due to injury. He has applied for a sixth year of eligibility and didn’t participate in Senior Day last month, intending to return in 2020.

Former Cheney High standout Ty Graham logged 133 career tackles at Idaho when the Vandals were a member of the Sun Belt Conference. Graham, a safety and outside linebacker at Idaho, redshirted at EWU in 2019 due to NCAA transfer rules and will be a fifth-year senior in 2020.

Defensive back Dean Sise transferred to EWU from Navy in early 2018, playing primarily on special teams in 2019 before missing seven games due to injury.

EWU has about a dozen oral commitments in its 2020 recruiting class. They’re expected to sign letters of intent Wednesday.