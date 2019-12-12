Boys basketball: Sam Wenkheimer and Zack Reighard keep Mead undefeated

From staff reports

Sam Wenkheimer and Zack Reighard scored 13 points apiece and visiting Mead defeated Ferris on Thursday in a Greater Spokane League meeting.

The Panthers (4-0, 2-0) drained 10 3-pointers, while allowing the Saxons (2-2, 1-1) only two makes.

Cole Omlin led Ferris with 13 points.

Mead pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring Ferris 20-8.

Mt. Spokane 82, Shadle Park 31: Tyson Degenhart scored 20 points and the Wildcats (5-0, 2-0) defeated the visiting Highlanders (2-4, 0-2).

Denham Kehr led Shadle with eight points.

Pullman 44, Rogers 32: Ethan Kramer scored 17 points and the visiting Greyhounds (3-1) beat the Pirates (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Evan Nomee led Rogers with 10 points.

Coeur d’Alene 55, North Central 50: Mayson Whittaker scored 19 points on five 3-pointers and the visiting Vikings (1-3) defeated the Indians (0-4) in a nonleague game.

Ayden Barnufsky led North Central with 15 points.

Nonleague

Post Falls 69, Cheney 40: Caden McLean scored 30 points on six 3-pointers and the visiting Trojans (3-0) beat the Blackhawks (0-3).

Quinsie Goodloe had 16 points for Cheney

Medical Lake 58, St. George’s 56: Ashton Hamilson-Becker hit a late game-winning 3-pointer and the Cardinals (3-1) defeated the visiting Dragons (3-2).

Dan Rigsby led St. George’s with 18 points.

Nicholas Mason led Medical Lake with 18 points.

Newport 53, Kellogg 43: Ben Krogh scored 15 points and the Grizzlies (2-1) defeated the visiting Wildcats (2-2).

Graden Nearing led Kellogg with 19 points.

Chewelah 53, Colville 49: Lukas Kubik scored 15 points, Jaron Baldwin added 13 and the visiting Cougars (1-3) beat the Indians (1-2).

Jory Dotts led Colville with 18 points.

Deer Park 75, Kettle Falls 55: Dawson Youngblood scored 33 points and the visiting Stags (3-0) beat the Bulldogs (1-1).

Matthew Thompson scored 18 points to lead Kettle Falls.

St. Maries 58, Wallace 39: Brett Stancil scored 17 points and the Lumberjacks (4-0) beat the visiting Miners (0-3).

Hayden Hogamier led Wallace with 13 points.

Priest River 66, Clark Fork 58.

Genesis Prep 64, Bonners Ferry 41.

Northeast 2B

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 73, Upper Columbia Academy 39: Austin Thompson scored 31 points and had five steals and the Broncos (3-1, 1-0) beat the Lions (0-1).

Kirk Everett led Upper Columbia Academy with 17 points.