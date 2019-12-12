Area Sports Menu for Friday, December 13

Basketball

College men: Nonconference: Multnomah at Eastern Washington, 6:05 p.m. North Idaho Crossover: North Idaho vs. South Puget Sound, 7:30 p.m.

College women: CC Spokane Crossover: Shoreline vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 5:30 p.m. Skagit Valley Crossover: North Idaho vs. Skagit Valley, 6 p.m.

High school boys: GSL: Lewis and Clark at University, 5:30 p.m. GNL: Cheney at Clarkston, East Valley at Pullman, both 7 p.m. NE 1B: Curlew at Selkirk, Inchelium at Cusick, Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Wellpinit, all 7:30 p.m. SE 1B: Garfield-Palouse at Prescott, 6 p.m.; St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Pomeroy, Touchet at Oakesdale, both 7:30. Nonleague: Gonzaga Prep vs. Gonzaga College HS in Washington D.C., 2 p.m.; Genesis Prep at Rogers, 5:30; North Central at Lake City, Northwest Christian at Riverside, both 7; West Valley at Lakeside (WA), Priest River at Newport, all 7:15 p.m.; Columbia (Burbank) at Colfax, Harrington at Columbia, Kettle Falls at Tekoa-Rosalia, all 7:30.

High school girls: GSL: Lewis and Clark at University, 7:15 p.m. GNL: Cheney at Clarkston, East Valley at Pullman, both 5:30 p.m. NE 1B: Curlew at Selkirk, Inchelium at Cusick, Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Wellpinit, all 6 p.m. SE 1B: St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Pomeroy, Touchet at Oakesdale, both 6 p.m. Nonleague: North Central at Lake City, West Valley at Lakeside (WA), Northwest Christian at Riverside, Priest River at Newport, all 5:30 p.m.; Kettle Falls at Tekoa-Rosalia, Harrington at Columbia, Columbia (Burbank) at Colfax, all 6; Genesis Prep at Rogers, 7:15.

Volleyball

College: NCAA Tournament in Waco, Texas: Washington vs. Kentucky, 11:30 a.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.