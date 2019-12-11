Reader photo: Bluebird weather on Pyramid Peak
UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 11, 2019
Ben Read stands on top of Pyramid Peak in the Idaho Selkirks on Sunday. Although winter has started slowly in the region, conditions were “great up high,” Read said, with a foot of snow falling Saturday followed by bluebird weather Sunday.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
