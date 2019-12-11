On the air
Wed., Dec. 11, 2019
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
5 p.m.: Iowa at Iowa State … ESPN2
Basketball, high school boys
5 p.m.: Dematha (Maryland) at Montverde (Florida) … ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston … TNT
6 p.m.: Golden State at Utah … Root (Comcast only)
7:30 p.m.: Portland at Denver … TNT
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Football, college
4 p.m.: College Football Awards … ESPN
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: N.Y. Jets at Baltimore … Fox 28/NFL
Golf
4 p.m.: Presidents Cup … Golf
Rodeo
7 p.m.: PRCA National Finals … CBS Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, high school girls
7 p.m.: Mead at Ferris … 700-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.