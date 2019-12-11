SWX Home
Sports

On the air

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

5 p.m.: Iowa at Iowa State … ESPN2

Basketball, high school boys

5 p.m.: Dematha (Maryland) at Montverde (Florida) … ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston … TNT

6 p.m.: Golden State at Utah … Root (Comcast only)

7:30 p.m.: Portland at Denver … TNT

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Football, college

4 p.m.: College Football Awards … ESPN

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: N.Y. Jets at Baltimore … Fox 28/NFL

Golf

4 p.m.: Presidents Cup … Golf

Rodeo

7 p.m.: PRCA National Finals … CBS Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, high school girls

7 p.m.: Mead at Ferris … 700-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall