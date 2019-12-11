Former Eastern Washington coach Beau Baldwin announced as Cal Poly head coach

Staff ,news services

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Beau Baldwin, who coached Eastern Washington to the 2010 FCS national title, was officially named head football coach Wednesday of Cal Poly of the Big Sky Conference.

Baldwin spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at California.

“I’m delighted to introduce Beau Baldwin as our head football coach,” Cal Poly director of athletics Don Oberhelman said in a school release. “Beau is someone I have known and respected for a very long time, and I am so pleased that he is now a member of the Mustang Family.

“Beau just seems to fit perfectly with Cal Poly.”

Baldwin began his head coaching career at Central Washington in 2007. He played quarterback for the Wildcats from 1990-93.

He was hired the next year to take over at EWU. In his nine seasons in Cheney, Baldwin had a record of 95-35, including a 58-14 Big Sky record.

In addition to leading the Eagles to the 2010 national championship, Baldwin’s teams made the FCS playoffs six times.

“More than anything, I am just humbled and honored to be a part of the Mustang family and to be a part of a culture of commitment and history that is rich both on and off the field,” Baldwin said. “With the coaches and former student-athletes who were here before me, they set an amazing foundation that allows for the opportunity for myself and the program to keep moving in a great direction.”

Baldwin coached two Walter Payton Award winners (Bo Levi Mitchell in 2011 and Cooper Kupp in 2015) and two Buck Buchanan Award winners (Greg Peach in 2008 and J.C. Sherritt in 2010).

Baldwin was hired by Cal prior to the 2017 season.

“At the end of the day, I wanted badly to have another opportunity to lead a program,” Baldwin said.