Three-star offensive line prospect from Utah commits to Washington State

Almost one week before national signing day, Mason Miller and Washington State have apparently added another piece to their offensive line, receiving a commitment from Utah offensive tackle Rodrick Tialavea.

Cougfan.com’s Braulio Perez was the first to report on Tialavea’s decision, which gives the Cougars their 20th hard commit in the class of 2020 and their fifth offensive line pledge. Tialavea, who took an official visit to Pullman last weekend, later announced his commitment on Twitter.

At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, the Utah native projects as an offensive tackle and it’s the position he played for Highland High School in Salt Lake City. Tialavea had just five offers, but four of those came from Power Five programs. In additoin to WSU, the big offensive lineman also received offers from Arizona, Tennessee, Virginia and Utah State.

The Cougars bring back a handful of offensive linemen next season, but they’ll be losing two starters, with center Fred Mauigoa and left guard Robert Valencia both graduating. Christian Haangana’s dismissal from the team also left an open scholarship on the offensive line.

In addition to Tialavea, WSU has also received commitments from Julian Ripley (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.), Dylan Mayginnes (Chandler, Ariz.), Devin Kylany (Lake Stevens) and James McNorton (Brentwood, Calif.).