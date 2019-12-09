Spokane Indians announce new manager Sean Cashman, 2020 field staff

From staff and wire reports

The Texas Rangers announced the 2020 field staffs for their minor league affiliates on Monday, and the Spokane Indians will welcome a new manager for the fourth-consecutive season.

Sean Cashman, 32, becomes the eighth manager for the Indians since Spokane became an affiliate of the Texas Rangers in 2003.

“I’m excited. I’m stoked,” Cashman said via phone on Monday en route to the baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego. “Everything that everyone has told me, from players to coaches, to opposing players and coaches, about the environment and everything that Spokane has offer – I’m super excited to get up there this summer.”

Cashman will be joined by pitching coach Brian Conger, hitting coach Sharnol Adriana, and bench coach Pat Brady.

Ed Yong (strength & conditioning coach) returns to Spokane for his twelfth-straight season while Yuichi Takizawa (athletic trainer) will be in his first season with the Indians.

“I can’t wait to get immersed in the community and meet the people of Spokane and put a product on the field that they’re going to want to come out to the park and to spend their hard-earned dollars,” Cashman said. “Hopefully we’ll create a culture and a clubhouse and on the field product that not only the Rangers, but the Spokane Indians and the community can be proud of.”

Cashman heads to Spokane after serving as the pitching coach last season for the Arizona League Champion Rangers. Prior to joining the Texas Rangers in 2019, Cashman served as the head baseball coach at Saint Peter’s University as well as a head coach and general manager in the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League.

“I’ve always had the itch to get back into running my own team,” Cashman said. “Setting standards, setting a foundation, creating a culture. That stuff does excite me so you know getting back and wearing the manager hat this year is something I’m definitely looking forward to.”

Cashman relishes the opportunity to continue to work with younger ballplayers.

“Seeing the guys mature and develop – for a lot of these guys, especially the high school guys or the Latin American players, it’s their first time to have affiliated ball experience – to help them, and guide them through that and see them mature into an affiliated position is definitely something that I’m looking forward to and continue to build that relationship, whether they move on after a couple weeks, or a couple months or after the season, is something that is near and dear to my heart – cultivating that relationship and building it long term.”

Conger spent the 2019 season with Cashman as a pitching coach for the AZL Rangers. Adriana has served the last two seasons for the Dominican League Rangers. Brady will be in his first year with the club after playing seven minor league seasons in the Seattle Mariners organization.

Yong continues his run as Spokane’s longest tenured strength and conditioning coach. His experience includes time with the Chinese Olympic Baseball Team and the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. Takizawa spent 2019 at the Rangers’ Arizona complex as a rehab athletic trainer.

The Indians are coming off one of their best seasons in franchise history. They won the Northwest League North Division for both the first half and second half of the regular season, finishing with an overall record of 45-31 – the most wins for the team since the 2008 Indians finished 51-25.

In addition to Spokane’s stellar record, the Indians also set a new club short-season attendance record, drawing more than 200,000 fans in 2019.

The Indians open the 2020 season at home against the Hillsboro Hops on June 17.