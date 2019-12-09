On the air
Mon., Dec. 9, 2019
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Texas Tech vs. Louisville, at New York … ESPN
4 p.m.: Maryland at Penn St. … ESPN2
4 p.m.: St. Joseph’s at Temple … ESPNU
4 p.m.: Brown at St. John’s … FS1
6 p.m.: Connecticut vs. Indiana, at New York … ESPN
6 p.m.: Butler at Baylor … ESPN2
6 p.m.: Nevada at BYU … ESPNU
6 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Colorado … Pac-12
Basketball, high school boys
5:30 p.m.: Gonzaga Prep at University … SWX
Basketball, high school girls
7 p.m.: Gonzaga Prep at University … SWX
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Denver at Philadelphia … TNT
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Buffalo … NBC Sports
7 p.m.: Chicago at Vegas … Root (Idaho Comcast only)
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Rodeo
7 p.m.: National Finals … CBS Sports
Soccer, UEFA Champions League
9:55 a.m.: Liverpool at Salzburg … TNT
Noon: Barcelona at Inter Milan … TNT
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle … 103.5-FM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.