On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Texas Tech vs. Louisville, at New York … ESPN

4 p.m.: Maryland at Penn St. … ESPN2

4 p.m.: St. Joseph’s at Temple … ESPNU

4 p.m.: Brown at St. John’s … FS1

6 p.m.: Connecticut vs. Indiana, at New York … ESPN

6 p.m.: Butler at Baylor … ESPN2

6 p.m.: Nevada at BYU … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Colorado … Pac-12

Basketball, high school boys

5:30 p.m.: Gonzaga Prep at University … SWX

Basketball, high school girls

7 p.m.: Gonzaga Prep at University … SWX

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Denver at Philadelphia … TNT

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Buffalo … NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Chicago at Vegas … Root (Idaho Comcast only)

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Rodeo

7 p.m.: National Finals … CBS Sports

Soccer, UEFA Champions League

9:55 a.m.: Liverpool at Salzburg … TNT

Noon: Barcelona at Inter Milan … TNT

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle … 103.5-FM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.