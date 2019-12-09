SWX Home
Sports

On the air

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Texas Tech vs. Louisville, at New York … ESPN

4 p.m.: Maryland at Penn St. … ESPN2

4 p.m.: St. Joseph’s at Temple … ESPNU

4 p.m.: Brown at St. John’s … FS1

6 p.m.: Connecticut vs. Indiana, at New York … ESPN

6 p.m.: Butler at Baylor … ESPN2

6 p.m.: Nevada at BYU … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Colorado … Pac-12

Basketball, high school boys

5:30 p.m.: Gonzaga Prep at University … SWX

Basketball, high school girls

7 p.m.: Gonzaga Prep at University … SWX

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Denver at Philadelphia … TNT

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Buffalo … NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Chicago at Vegas … Root (Idaho Comcast only)

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Rodeo

7 p.m.: National Finals … CBS Sports

Soccer, UEFA Champions League

9:55 a.m.: Liverpool at Salzburg … TNT

Noon: Barcelona at Inter Milan … TNT

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle … 103.5-FM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall