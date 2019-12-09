Fresh off victory over Washington, Gonzaga moves up to No. 6 in AP poll

From staff and wire reports

Gonzaga climbed three spots to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 released Monday.

The Bulldogs improved to 10-1 following their 83-76 victory over Washington in Seattle on Sunday.

Louisville solidified its place at No. 1 by routing then-No. 4 Michigan in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and breezing past Pittsburgh over the past week. Kansas stayed at No. 2 after returning from their Maui Invitaitonal title to thump former Big 12 member Colorado.

Ohio State jumped from sixth to third following its 74-49 rout of then-No. 7 North Carolina and a Big Ten blowout of Penn State. Maryland dropped one spot to fourth despite continuing to pile up wins, while Michigan slid one spot to round out the top five after Juwan Howard’s bunch ran into the Louisville buzzsaw for their first loss of the season.

Michigan State continued its fall from preseason No. 1 after losing to Duke, this time dropping from 11th to No. 16. The Tar Heels, who visit Gonzaga on Dec. 19, tumbled 10 spots to No. 17 after getting crushed by Ohio State and losing to No. 9 Virginia.

San Diego State joined the rankings at No. 25.

