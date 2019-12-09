BREAKING: Great Falls Girls Soccer Coaches Resign

By Leo Goldman SWX

This afternoon, SWX learned that CMR Girls Soccer coach Josh Horton and Great Falls High Soccer coach Kevin Petritz both submitted letters of resignation.

According to a press release from both schools, both coaches are “pursuing additional professional opportunities” and both were thanked for their efforts while employed by the schools. Effective immediately, both schools will look to fill these open positions.

No further details are available at this time, but once available, we will bring them to you.