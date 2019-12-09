SWX Home
Sports

Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, December 10

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Basketball

High school: Boys: GSL: Mt. Spokane at Lewis and Clark, Gonzaga Prep at University, Ferris at Rogers, Mead at Shadle Park, all 5:30 p.m.; Nonleague: Wilbur-Creston at Springdale, Prescott at Dayton/Waitsburg, both 5:30 p.m.; Columbia at Wilson Creek, Touchet at Bickleton, both 6 p.m.; Walla Walla at Pomeroy, Lakeside (WA) at East Valley, Othello at Pullman, all 7 p.m.; Asotin at DeSales, Riverside at Priest River, Freeman at St. George’s, Liberty at Chewelah, Davenport at Reardan, Garfield-Palouse at Tekoa-Rosalia, Kettle Falls at Valley Christian, Moses Lake Christian at Wellpinit, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Oakesdale, all 7:30 p.m.

High school: Girls: GSL: North Central at Central Valley, Mt. Spokane at Lewis and Clark, Ferris at Rogers, Mead at Shadle Park, Gonzaga Prep at University, all 7:15 p.m.; Nonleague: Columbia at Wilson Creek, 5 p.m.; Riverside at Priest River, Othello at Pullman, Lakeside (WA) at East Valley, all 5:30 p.m.; Moses Lake Christian Academy at Wellpinit, 5:45 p.m.; Freeman at St. George’s, Liberty at Chewelah, Davenport at Reardan, Garfield-Palouse at Tekoa-Rosalia, Asotin at DeSales, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Oakesdale, Kettle Falls at Valley Christian, all 6 p.m.; Post Falls at Cheney, Grangeville at Colton, both 7 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Seattle, 7:05 p.m. KIJHL: Spokane at Castlegar, 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall