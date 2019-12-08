Wyoming to face Georgia State in Arizona Bowl

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: This is a release from Wyoming Athletics.

LARAMIE, Wyo. – For the third time in the last four seasons, the Wyoming Cowboys have earned a bowl bid and their destination this year is Tucson, Ariz. The Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl Committee formally invited the Cowboys on Sunday. The game will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and will kick off at 2:30 p.m., Mountain Time from Arizona Stadium in Tucson on CBS Sports Network.

The opponent for the Cowboys will be the Georgia State Panthers from the Sun Belt Conference. Wyoming will enter the game with a 7-5 overall record and a 4-4 record in the Mountain West Conference. Georgia State is 7-5 on the season and posted a 4-4 record in the Sun Belt. The Cowboys and Panthers will be meeting for the first time in the two schools’ histories.

“This is a great achievement for a very young football team that has a bright future,” University of Wyoming Director of Athletics Tom Burman said. “We are thrilled to be playing in the Arizona Bowl. Bowl games present an opportunity for celebration and enjoyment, but it also allows us vital practices to prepare for next season.”

“The Arizona Bowl Committee came and presented to the Mountain West members and I was very impressed, Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said. “The community really rallies around this event and all the colleagues I have talked to have said nothing but great things. This is an up and coming Bowl Game and we are excited to participate.”

This will be Wyoming’s 16th bowl appearance and the third under head coach Craig Bohl in his six season at the helm of the Cowboy Football program.

“This game is a great way to support our athletic department,” Bohl said. “We have always been noted for our fans traveling. I have always been heart warmed by the number of fans who come out and support the University of Wyoming.”

Tickets to the 2019 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl featuring the Wyoming Cowboys and Georgia State are available now. Fans are encouraged to purchase through the WYO Athletics Ticket Office to sit in the Wyoming section & support UW. Buying tickets through the WYO Athletic ticket Office helps your alma mater financially and future bowl appearances. Fans are encouraged to order by Dec. 13 at 5pm to be a part of the first seating allocation and get the best seats available.

Purchase here: GoWyo.com/tickets

Bowl game tickets are $50. Additional information can be found at GoWyo.com/tickets or by calling 307-766-7220 (M-F 8:00 am - 5:00 pm).

Additional information on bowl activities will be released as it becomes available. Fans may also find the most recent information on this year’s bowl game at GoWyo.com and on the official UW Athletics social media feeds.