Washington to meet Boise State in Las Vegas Bowl in Chris Petersen’s farewell game

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Chris Petersen’s final game as Washington’s head football coach is set.

And it’s against a familiar, all-too-appropriate opponent.

UW will meet no. 19 Boise State (12-1) in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 21 at 4:30 p.m. on ABC.

Petersen – UW’s sixth-year head coach – announced on Dec. 2 that he’ll step down following the Huskies’ bowl game, at which point defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake will be elevated to head coach.

The Huskies entered the 2019 season ranked No. 12 nationally in the coaches poll and No. 13 by the Associated Press, but turned in an underwhelming 7-5 season that included a 4-5 conference record and three losses inside Husky Stadium – where UW had not been defeated in more than two full seasons. Petersen’s team rebounded to clobber Washington State in the Apple Cup, 31-13, picking up its seventh consecutive victory in the series.

Prior to arriving in Seattle, Petersen went 92-12 in eight season’s as Boise State’s head coach, from 2006 to 2013. He also served as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator from 2001 to 2005. The highlight of Petersen’s tenure was a pair of Fiesta Bowl victories, in 2006 and 2009.

UW’s only previous meeting with Boise State during the Petersen Era was a 16-13 Husky defeat in 2015. Washington was actually 2-1 against the Broncos during Petersen’s eight-season stay in Boise, with the lone loss being a 28-26 defeat in the Maaco Bowl Las Vegas – now called the Las Vegas Bowl – in 2012.