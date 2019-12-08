Updates: No. 9 Gonzaga leads No. 22 Washington early in first half

Follow along here as the No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-1) play the No. 22 Washington Huskies (7-1) today at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle. Tipoff is scheduled for 4. You can watch the game on ESPN2.

First half

15:16 – Gonzaga 13, Washington 7: Killian Tillie hits a wide-open 3 at the top of the key and the Zags increase the lead to 6 before the Huskies call timeout.

Gonzaga has worked the ball inside to Filip Petrusev early at Hec Ed. Petrusev has four points on 2-of-4 shooting.

Four of the Zags’ starters have scored. Point guard Ryan Woolridge has four points on two tough layups, Tillie has three and Joel Ayayi has two.

Isaiah Stewart leads UW with four points.

Starting 5

Pregame

Sounds like Watson plans on playing vs. UW — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 8, 2019

Anton Watson going thru some warm-up drills. pic.twitter.com/oiMaQaoxpF — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 8, 2019

Key matchup

There’s no shortage of quality matchups in this one, but we’re going with the big men in the middle: Washington freshman Isaiah Stewart and Gonzaga sophomore Filip Petrusev. It isn’t necessarily a 1-on-1 matchup with the Huskies usually employing a zone defense, but the two will see plenty of each other.

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Stewart leads UW in points per game (16.5), rebounds per game (7.6) and total blocks (16). Petrusev, 6-11 and 235 pounds, does the same for the Zags at 15.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 13 blocks.

Stewart, projected by many as an NBA lottery pick, has a great motor and scoring touch inside, but he’s been prone to fouls. Petrusev can score with either hand and has improved as a rebounder.

Petrusev struggled mightily to finish against Michigan 7-1 center Jon Teske in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game. Stewart presents a different challenge. He is 4 inches shorter than Teske but has a 7-4 wing span. Stewart possesses a unique combination of power and mobility.

Stewart is a force in the paint. Expect Gonzaga to double Stewart at times and force Husky perimeter shooters to prove they’re more accurate than their 30.7% on 3-pointers. Stewart has just six assists in eight games, so he hasn’t made opponents pay for double teams. He also hasn’t shown an ability to stretch the floor (0 of 5 on 3s).

“I played him in high school my senior year,” said Petrusev, who was a standout with Montverde (Florida) Academy. “He was the same way, as big as he is right now. We just have to go at him. He’s in the middle of their zone.

“Defensively, just try to keep the ball out, because he’s a good player for sure. If we can get the ball out of his hands, we’ll be better off.”

Leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% GU: Filip Petrusev 15.7 53.2 70.2 UW: Isaiah Stewart 16.5 55.6 72.7

REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORGP GU: Filip Petrusev 8.4 5.4 3.0 UW: Isaiah Stewart 7.6 5.1 2.5

ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG GU: Ryan Woolridge 4.1 1.9 29.2 UW: Quade Green 4.9 2.1 28.4

Team stats

GU UW Points 86.2 72.9 Points allowed 63.9 62.3 Field goal% 50.2 45.8 Rebounds 42.4 36.3 Assists 17.3 14.0 Blocks 4.0 6.3 Steals 7.1 8.4 Streak Won 1 Won 5

Game preview

No. 9 Gonzaga begins run of Top 25 tests at No. 22 Washington in revitalized rivalry But a one-sided rivalry – GU has won five straight and 12 of the past 13 – was anything but one-sided on the floor. Another memorable matchup seems inevitable when No. 9 Gonzaga (9-1) and No. 22 Washington (7-1) collide Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena. | Read more »

More on the Zags

Take a trip to Camp Zag: Returners and newcomers built bonds at Gonzaga’s preseason retreat Picture 6-foot-10, 260-pound Oumar Ballo and 6-11, 235-pound Pavel Zakharov scrambling to hang on while inner tubing on a lake. | Read more »

Gonzaga rewind: Bulldogs gear up for three consecutive ranked opponents, beginning with Washington on Sunday The ninth-ranked Zags are entering an arduous three-game stretch that rivals any they’ve encountered since crashing the national landscape in 1999. | Read more »

Analysis: Joel Ayayi takes advantage of first start, scores 16 points as Gonzaga routs Texas Southern Ayayi delivered 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists and six other Zags reached double figures as the No. 9 Gonzaga crushed Texas Southern 101-62 Wednesday in front of 6,000 at the McCarthey Athletic Center | Read more »

Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev named to Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list Gonzaga sophomore forward Filip Petrusev is one of 46 players on the initial watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, awarded annually to the national player of the year. | Read more »