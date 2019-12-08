Rocky Beats 17th Ranked MSU-Northern in OT

By Spencer Martin

HAVRE, Mont., December 7, 2019 – A pair of 20-point performances by Rocky Mountain College’s Clayton Ladine and Sam Vining helped vault the Battlin’ Bears over the No. 17 ranked MSU-Northern Lights in overtime on Saturday night.

A close game from tip to buzzer, the game sat tied at 75-75 with just 30 seconds left on the clock in the second half. Vining put the Battlin’ Bears up by two with 20 seconds left, but the Lights’ Adam Huse sent the game into overtime with a pair of free throws in the final six seconds.

Landing five free throws late in overtime, the Battlin’ Bears managed to outscore the nationally ranked Lights 13-9 in the extra period to clinch the victory.

Shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc, the Battlin’ Bears hit 12-of-24 of their three point attempts and finished the night shooting 53.2 percent from the field. The Lights hit just 5-of-20 from deep and posted a 46.27 field goal percentage.

The Battlin’ Bears won the battle for boards with a 35-29 edge in rebounds.

Ladine posted a 21-point performance with eight rebounds and six assists. Hitting 4-of-6 from deep, Vining finished the night with 20 points and eight rebounds. Kelson Eiselein scored 16 points while Grant Wallace had 10.

Led by Mascio McCadney’s team-high 17 points, MSU-Northern had five players score in the double digits. Cedric Crutchfield had 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds while Adam Huse scored eight points with seven assists.

The Battlin’ Bears will next play crosstown rival MSU Billings on Dec. 13 in an exhibition game in Alterowitz Gym.

