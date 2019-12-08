On the air

SWX Home
Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Detroit at New Orleans … NBA

6 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Utah … Root (Comcast only)

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia … ESPN

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

11:55 a.m.: Arsenal at West Ham … NBC Sports

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

