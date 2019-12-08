Gonzaga-Washington: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ 83-76 victory over the Huskies

Offensive MVP

Killian Tillie wasn’t Gonzaga’s high scorer, but he provided plenty of points (15), a crucial 3-pointer late and a team-high six assists. The senior forward facilitated the offense on numerous occasions, using his 6-foot-11 frame to fire passes over the top of Washington’s zone to post players or open cutters.

Defensive MVP

Ryan Woolridge did what he’s done so often this season. The senior guard was a pest defensively in addition to scoring 16 points. He had three steals and disrupted a UW offense that committed 19 turnovers. Woolridge grabbed four rebounds, three on the defensive end.

Key moment

Gonzaga closed the game with an 11-6 run to dig out the road win. Tillie’s 3-pointer from 29 feet with 2:50 remaining was huge, bumping Gonzaga’s lead to 75-70. Joel Ayayi added a 25-foot, 3-pointer with 25 seconds left gave GU an 82-76 edge and sealed the victory.