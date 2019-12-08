Dawson Lady Bucs get revenge on Sheridan in OT

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: This is release from Dawson Community College.

It was a slice of humble pie for Sheridan College as the Lady Buccaneers of Dawson Community College avenged an earlier loss in the season.

It was the matchup on November 9 when the Lady Bucs got embarrassed on their home court by getting beat by 19 points. This time around the favor was returned at the Sheridan Dome where Dawson defeated the Lady Generals 63-60 in overtime.

The Lady Bucs outshot Sheridan in every category: 35% from the field, 31% from the 3-point range, and 61% from the foul line. However, the Lady Generals would have 11 steals, 13 assists and cause 28 turnovers which was Dawson’s season high. There were 3 ties and 10 lead changes. What was most notable in the game, was the +18 rebounding margin difference in which Dawson controlled in a dominating fashion, 56-38.

Ashley Orozco would lead both teams in scoring with 18, while adding 4 assists, 6 steals and 5 rebounds. Returning sophomore Kitawna Little Light made her season debut, and chipped in with 11 points, shooting an impressive 3-4 from the 3-point arc. Though fouling out of in regulation play, Ashya Klopfenstein still managed to leave a mark of 10 points and 9 rebounds.

Amazed by the team’s performance, Coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr. said, “It was good to be in full swing with our entire roster suited up. Last week, we were playing with seven due to various reasons. After three days of practicing with a defensive emphasis and committing to some extra conditioning, our staff was so proud of the players redeeming their hard work. It was very satisfying to see the team compete wholeheartedly, keep their composure and stay focused. This game definitely showed our chemistry is improving and we are making better decisions.”

Dawson is now 6-5 on the season as Sheridan goes to 6-6. The Lady Buccaneers will travel to Northwest on December 7 to hopefully keep the Lady Trappers at a distance. Dawson defeated them in overtime on November 8 in Glendive.