Area Sports Menu for Monday, December 9
Sun., Dec. 8, 2019
Basketball
High school boys: Nonleague: Moses Lake Christian at Prescott, 6 p.m.; Colville at Northwest Christian, 7:30.
High school girls: Nonleague: Colville at Northwest Christian, 6 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com