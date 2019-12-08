Area roundup: EWU Eagles women claim first win of season
Sun., Dec. 8, 2019
Jenna Dick hit five 3-pointers and scored 17, Bella Cravens and Jessica McDowell-White posted double-doubles and the Eastern Washington Eagles picked up their first win of the season with an 81-62 victory over Northwest Christian in nonconference women’s basketball action on Sunday.
Dick hit 5 of 10 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (1-5). Cravens finished with 16 points and tied her career high with 15 rebounds, while McDowell-White scored 13 with a career-high 12 assists. It was Cravens’ second straight double-double and the first of McDowell-White’s career. Eastern won the rebound battle 42-34. Kennedy Dickie hit four 3s and scored a career-best 15.
Sarah Reinecker topped the Beacons, an NAIA school, with 16 points. Shanay Dotson and Aspen Slifka scored 11 each.
Clackamas 63, CC Spokane 58: Kylie Guelsdorf scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Ambreece Gaskins had 17 points and five assists and the Cougars (7-1) held off the Sasquatch (3-2) at the Everett Classic.
Koyoma Young led CC Spokane with 24 points and eight rebounds. Katlyn Ostrowski scored 14.
CC Spokane trailed by eight after one quarter but outscored Clackamas 22-6 in the second quarter to take a 34-26 lead into intermission. The Cougars took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring the Sasquatch 24-10 to take a 50-44 lead into the final period.
Men’s basketball
Bobby Martin scored 27 points and Devin Smith pitched in with 24 points and 17 rebounds to power the Everett Trojans (8-1) to an 88-80 victory over the CC Spokane Sasquatch (6-2) at the Big Foot Classic.
Garrett White tied for game-high honors with 27 points for the Sasquatch. White sank 9 of 19 shots but just 1 of 7 from distance. Jaron Williams had 17 points and seven boards, while Kaeleb Johnson scored 15.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.