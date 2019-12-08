Area roundup: EWU Eagles women claim first win of season

From staff reports

Jenna Dick hit five 3-pointers and scored 17, Bella Cravens and Jessica McDowell-White posted double-doubles and the Eastern Washington Eagles picked up their first win of the season with an 81-62 victory over Northwest Christian in nonconference women’s basketball action on Sunday.

Dick hit 5 of 10 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (1-5). Cravens finished with 16 points and tied her career high with 15 rebounds, while McDowell-White scored 13 with a career-high 12 assists. It was Cravens’ second straight double-double and the first of McDowell-White’s career. Eastern won the rebound battle 42-34. Kennedy Dickie hit four 3s and scored a career-best 15.

Sarah Reinecker topped the Beacons, an NAIA school, with 16 points. Shanay Dotson and Aspen Slifka scored 11 each.

Clackamas 63, CC Spokane 58: Kylie Guelsdorf scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Ambreece Gaskins had 17 points and five assists and the Cougars (7-1) held off the Sasquatch (3-2) at the Everett Classic.

Koyoma Young led CC Spokane with 24 points and eight rebounds. Katlyn Ostrowski scored 14.

CC Spokane trailed by eight after one quarter but outscored Clackamas 22-6 in the second quarter to take a 34-26 lead into intermission. The Cougars took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring the Sasquatch 24-10 to take a 50-44 lead into the final period.

Men’s basketball

Bobby Martin scored 27 points and Devin Smith pitched in with 24 points and 17 rebounds to power the Everett Trojans (8-1) to an 88-80 victory over the CC Spokane Sasquatch (6-2) at the Big Foot Classic.

Garrett White tied for game-high honors with 27 points for the Sasquatch. White sank 9 of 19 shots but just 1 of 7 from distance. Jaron Williams had 17 points and seven boards, while Kaeleb Johnson scored 15.