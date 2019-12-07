State football: Marcus King rushes into record books as Odessa wins 1B title

From staff reports

After running over, through and around Northwest 1B South teams all season, Odessa’s Marcus King ended his season with a record-breaking performance Saturday.

King, a senior, rushed for a State 1B-championship-record 380 yards and six touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Tigers to an 80-26 victory over No. 2 Naselle at Mount Tahoma Stadium in Tacoma.

King’s marks broke the previous records of 342 rushing yards (LaCrosse-Washtucna’s Nick Koller in 2002) and five rushing scores (Almira/Coulee-Hartline’s Tim Hunsaker in 1990).

Odessa (13-0) jumped out to a 32-0 lead after the first quarter, sparked by touchdown rushes of 16, 13 and 65 yards from King – who finished with 19 carries. His other three scores came on runs of 7, 49 and 33 yards.

Josh Clark added 165 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 attempts for the Tigers, who attempted just two passes.

Jimmy Strange ran for 144 yards and three scores for the Comets. It was the first championship appearance for Naselle.

Odessa held the Comets to 269 yards of total offense. Naselle averaged 60 points in its playoff victories over Quilcene and ACH.

The title is the second in a row – and fourth overall – for the Tigers, who downed ACH 63-12 last season in the Tacoma Dome.

Camas 35, Bothell 14: Jacques Badolato-Birdsell carried the ball 34 times for 220 yards and three touchdowns to lead the second-seeded Papermakers (14-0) over the No. 5 Cougars (11-3) for the State 4A championship in Tacoma.

Eastside Catholic 20, O’Dea 12: Kobe Muasau threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns to lead the No. 2-seeded Crusaders (12-1) past the top-seeded Fighting Irish (12-1) for the State 3A title in Puyallup.

Tumwater 48, Steilacoom 34: Dylan Paine and Hunter Baker combined for 394 rushing yards and each scored a touchdown as the top-seeded Thunderbirds (14-0) ran past the Sentinels (11-3) to claim the 2A title in Puyallup.

Royal 26, Lynden Christian 22: Caleb Christensen threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more to lead the top-seeded Knights (14-0) to a come-from-behind victory over the No. 7 Lyncs (11-2) in the State 1A championship game in Lakewood.

Onalaska 48, Kalama 30: Cade Lawrence scored twice on the ground and hauled in a receiving touchdown as the No. 1-seeded Loggers (13-0) topped the Chinooks (10-3) to win the State 2B title in Lakewood.