GSL girls: Central Valley picks up its first win of the season

MJ Bruno scored 13 points and Central Valley defeated St. Ignatius (California) 58-48 in the Dan Fitzgerald Memorial Basketball Tournament at Ferris HS on Saturday.

The Bears (1-2) led the Wildcats (1-2) 34-24 at halftime.

Beaverton (Oregon) 70, University 47: Laura Erikstrup scored 18 points and the Beavers (2-0) defeated the Titans (1-1) in the third game at The Fitz.

Tyler McCliment-Call scored 24 points for U-Hi.

Mead 72, Richland 56: Joelnell Momberg had 30 points, six rebounds with four assists and the visiting Panthers (4-0) downed the Bombers (0-3).

Ferris 63, Kent Meridian 25: Laney Erickson scored nine points and the visiting Saxons (1-1) beat the Royals (0-2).

Shadle Park 72, Eisenhower 61: Izzy Boring scored 18 points and the Highlanders (1-3) defeated the visiting Cadets (0-3).

Lewis and Clark 40, West Valley (Yakima) 26: Andie Zylak scored 17 points and the Tigers (2-1) defeated the visiting Rams (0-3).