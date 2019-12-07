GSL boys: Tyson Degenhart’s 31 points power Mt. Spokane at The Fitz

From staff reports

Tyson Degenhart scored 31 points and Mt. Spokane beat St. Ignatius (California) 83-42 at the Dan Fitzgerald Memorial Tournament at Ferris HS on Saturday.

Degenhart scored 19 in the first quarter for Mt. Spokane (3-0). King Wilhite and Malcom McCray-Hill led St. Ignatius (1-2) with nine points apiece.

West Valley (Yakima) 54, Ferris 50: Logan Kinloch scored 16 points and the visiting Rams (2-1) defeated the Saxons (2-1) in the final game of The Fitz.

Zach Fleming scored 13 points for Ferris.

Richland 60, Central Valley 57: Andrew Albrecht scored 22 points and the Bombers (2-0) beat the visiting Bears (2-1).

Jayce Simmons led CV with 19 points.

Shadle Park 77, Eisenhower 63: Logan Doyle scored 21 points and the Highlanders (2-2) beat the visiting Cadets (0-4).

Davis 68, University 63: Earl Lee scored 22 points and the visiting Pirates (1-1) beat the Titans (1-1). Kyle Douglas scored 13 points to lead U-Hi.

Kamiakin 74, Lewis and Clark 65: Kyson Grose scored 23 points and the Braves (2-0) beat the visiting Tigers (0-2).

Joel Zylak led LC with 22 points.