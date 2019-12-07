Girls basketball: Brie Holecek’s 19 points leads East Valley over Lake City

From staff reports

Brie Holecek scored 19 points and visiting East Valley (2-1) defeated Lake City (4-2) 48-29 in a Border Clash game on Saturday.

Kendall Pickford scored 10 points for Lake City.

West Valley 55, Lakeland 34: Hailey Marlow and Nevaeh Sherwood scored 12 points apiece and the Eagles (2-1) defeated the visiting Hawks (3-4).

Katy Ryan scored 16 points for Lakeland.

Clarkston 62, Freeman 50: Ashlyn Wallace scored 28 points and the visiting Bantams (2-0) defeated the Scotties (2-1).

Bradee Parisotto scored 12 points for Freeman.

Okanogan 36, Medical Lake 30: Isabel Buchert scored 12 points and the visiting Bulldogs (2-0) defeated the Cardinals (0-3).

Jaycee Oliver scored nine points for Medical Lake.

Colville 44, Reardan 39: Katelynn Lewis had 16 points with seven rebounds and Colville (2-0) edged Reardan (0-1).

Madalyn Dewey had 13 points while Kimberly Dewey added 12 for Reardan.

Colfax 64, Lakeside (WA) 40: Hannah Baerlocher and Kierstyn York scored 10 points apiece and the Bulldogs (1-0) downed the visiting Eagles (0-3).

Katye Ustimenko had 16 points for Lakeside.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 62, Riverside 46: Eliza Galbreath scored 27 points and the Broncos (1-1) beat the visiting Rams (1-1).

Brittney Nortz scored 17 points for Riverside.

Liberty 66, Tri-Cities Prep 38: Maisie Burnham scored 24 points and the Lancers (2-0) beat the visiting Jaguars (0-2).

McKenna Martinez scored 28 points for Tri-Cities Prep.

Aleena Cook added 20 points for Liberty.

Northwest Christian 61, Asotin 37: Ellie Sander scored 18 points and the visiting Crusaders (3-0) beat the Panthers (0-2).

Kayla Payne notched 17 points for Asotin.

Selkirk 49, Republic 20: Bree Dawson scored 19 points and the visiting Rangers (1-1) beat the Tigers (1-1) on Saturday.

Tekoa-Rosalia 40, Wilbur-Creston 34: Hannah Theif had 17 points and the visiting Timberwolves (1-1) beat the Wildcats (1-1).

Inchelium 68, Northport 45: Mia Pakootas scored 22 points and the visiting Hornets (1-0) beat the Mustangs (0-1).

Eliza Stark led Northport with 18 points.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 63, Columbia 10: Mimi Isaak scored 28 points and the Warriors (1-0) beat the Lions (0-2).

Oakesdale 50, Genesee 29: Bree Rawls had 12 points and the host Nighthawks (2-0) defeated the Bulldogs (0-1).

Claira Osborne had eight points for Genesee.