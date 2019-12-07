FCS Playoffs: Record-breaking Montana swamps SE Louisiana 73-28

Associated Press

Dalton Sneed threw five touchdown passes and Marcus Knight rushed for three scores, leading the Montana Grizzlies’ 73-28 rout of Southeast Louisiana in a FCS second-round playoff game on Saturday in Missoula.

Knight, a sophomore running back, also caught a touchdown pass as he set Montana’s single-season marks for rushing touchdowns (23) and total touchdowns (25).

Sneed’s threw three touchdown passes to Samori Toure, who set Montana’s single-game record with 303 receiving yards on 12 catches. Toure also broke the FCS playoff mark for yards, set by Marshall’s Randy Moss. Moss had 288 against Delaware in 1996.

Knight’s scoring reception came with 8 seconds left in the first half, after the Lions (8-5) had scored on a 52-yard touchdown pass from Chason Virgil to CJ Turner at the 1:17 mark.

Montana State 47, Albany 21: Tucker Rovig passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Bobcats (10-3) past the Great Danes (9-5) in Bozeman.

Rovig finished 24 for 30 with no interceptions. Montana State’s other quarterback, Travis Jonsen, ran for 85 yards on six carries, including a 47-yard touchdown run. The 47 points are the most the Bobcats have scored in their playoff history.

The Great Danes got on the board right away when Jeff Undercuffler hit Juwan Green, who made a circus catch on the 35 and sprinted in for the score to complete a 58-yard scoring play just 1:08 into the game.

The Bobcats responded with 26 straight points on a variety of plays before the half.

Weber State 26, Kennesaw State 20: Devon Cooley had 114 yards receiving and a touchdown, David Ames had 105 yards receiving, and the Wildcats (10-3) beat the Owls (11-3) in Ogden, Utah.

Weber State ran out the clock after forcing a four-and-out with 1:45 left in the game, capped by Adam Rodriguez’s sack of Kennesaw State’s Jonathan Murphy.

Jake Constantine passed for 234 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Weber State.

Austin Peay 42, Sacramento State 28: Javaughn Craig rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown, while Baniko Harley added two more scores on the ground, leading the Governors (10-3) to an upset win over the Hornets (9-3) in Sacramento, California.

Craig also threw for 204 yards and a pair touchdowns.

Sacramento State quarterback Kevin Thomson combined for four scores (two rushing, two passing), but the Hornets couldn’t overcome a 21-0 first-quarter deficit.