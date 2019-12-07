Boys basketball: Lakeland and Lake City sweep Border Clash games

From staff reports

Ben Zubaly and Noah Haaland scored 17 points apiece and visiting Lakeland (4-0) defeated West Valley (1-2) 70-41 in a Border Clash game on Saturday.

Dakari Pakootas scored nine points for West Valley.

In the other Border Clash game at West Valley HS, Varick Meredith scored 14 points and Lake City (2-0) defeated East Valley (0-3) 75-39.

Adreyan Hargrave scored nine points for East Valley.

Grandview 53, Pullman 45: Nate Garza scored 14 points and visiting Grandview (2-0) beat Pullman (1-1).

Ethan Kramer scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Pullman.

Clarkston 55, Freeman 43: Tru Allen scored 26 points and the visiting Bantams (3-0) beat the Scotties (2-1).

Tucker Scarlett led Freeman with 15 points.

Medical Lake 59, Okanogan 57: Jordan Petersen scored 24 points and the Cardinals (2-1) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (0-2).

Reardan 62, Colville 47: Zane Perleberg had 11 rebounds and scored 24 points and visiting Reardan (2-0) defeated Colville (0-1).

Brock Weilep scored 13 points for Colville.

St. George’s 56, Newport 52: Nick Watkins scored 19 points and the visiting Dragons (2-1) beat the Grizzlies (1-1).

Jacob Kirkwood led Newport with 10 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 51, Riverside 42: Spencer Gering scored 14 points and drilled three 3-pointers and the Broncos (2-0) beat the visiting Rams (2-1).

Jaxon Betker led Riverside with 22 points.

Northwest Christian 35, Asotin 34: David Maynard scored 15 points and the visiting Crusaders (1-2) beat the Panthers (1-2).

Mason Nicholas led Asotin with 11 points.

Colfax 73, Lakeside 64: John Luftig scored 30 points and the Bulldogs (2-0) beat the visiting Eagles (2-1).

Javon Williams led Lakeside with 34 points.

Colfax went 10-for-11 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Liberty 77, Tri-Cities Prep 55: Tayshawn Colvin scored 20 points and the Lancers (2-0) defeated the visiting Jaguars (0-1).

Austin Flaig added 10 points with 10 rebounds.

Selkirk 74, Republic 51: Jay Link scored 19 points and the visiting Rangers (1-1, 1-0) defeated the Tigers (0-1).

Dakota Dellinger scored 25 points for Republic.

Cusick 68, Curlew 43: Colton Seymour scored 19 points and the visiting Panthers (2-0) beat the Cougars (0-1).

Nicholas Baker led Curlew with 13 points.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 59, Columbia 17: Thomas McWalter scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and the Warriors (1-0) beat the visiting Lions (0-2).

Oakesdale 58, Genesee 42.