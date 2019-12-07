Area Sports Menu for Sunday, December 8
UPDATED: Sat., Dec. 7, 2019
Basketball
College men: Nonconference: North Dakota at Eastern Washington, 3:30 p.m.; Gonzaga at Washington, 4. Bigfoot Classic at Spokane CC: CC Spokane vs. Everett, 4 p.m.
College women: Nonconference: Northwest Christian at Eastern Washington, 1:05 p.m.; Gonzaga at Washington State, 2; Hawaii at Washington, 7:30. Exhibition: Whitworth alumni at Whitworth, 1 p.m. Everett Classic: CC Spokane vs. Clackamas, noon.
Hockey
KIJHL: Spokane at Beaver Valley, 2 p.m.
Swimming
College women: Idaho at Husky Invite in Federal Way, Washington; Whitworth at Logger Open in Tacoma.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.