Area Sports Menu for Sunday, December 8

Basketball

College men: Nonconference: North Dakota at Eastern Washington, 3:30 p.m.; Gonzaga at Washington, 4. Bigfoot Classic at Spokane CC: CC Spokane vs. Everett, 4 p.m.

College women: Nonconference: Northwest Christian at Eastern Washington, 1:05 p.m.; Gonzaga at Washington State, 2; Hawaii at Washington, 7:30. Exhibition: Whitworth alumni at Whitworth, 1 p.m. Everett Classic: CC Spokane vs. Clackamas, noon.

Hockey

KIJHL: Spokane at Beaver Valley, 2 p.m.

Swimming

College women: Idaho at Husky Invite in Federal Way, Washington; Whitworth at Logger Open in Tacoma.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.