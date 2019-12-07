Area roundup: Spokane men rout Tacoma, advance to Bigfoot Classic championship game

From staff reports

Garrett White scored 24 points and Austin White added 19 off the bench as Community College of Spokane thumped Tacoma 93-69 in the Bigfoot Classic on Saturday at Spokane Community College.

Kain Mack added 16 points for the Sasquatch (6-1), who shot 47.2% from the floor and 48% (12 of 25) from 3-point range.

Emmett Linton III paced the Titans (2-6) with 17 points.

Spokane plays Everett in Sunday’s championship game at 4 p.m.

North Idaho 80, Snow 73: Yusuf Mohamed scored 16 points off the bench to help the Cardinals (7-0) hold off the Badgers (7-7) at the Wright PT/Physician’s Immediate Care Invitational in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Nate Pryor and Phillip Malatare added 15 points apiece for North Idaho, while Joey Naccarato had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Darrian Nebeker paced Snow with 25 points.

The Cardinals return home Friday to take on South Puget Sound at 7:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball

CC Spokane 68, Green River 37: Faith Adams had 12 points and five rebounds to lead the Sasquatch (3-1) to a rout of the Gators (0-7) at the Everett Classic.

Willow Risingler added 10 points for Spokane, which outrebounded Green River 59-27 – including a 21-3 advantage on the offensive glass.

Spokane concludes the tournament against Clackamas at noon Sunday .

Men’s soccer

Derek Dodson scored in the 76th minute, and third-ranked Georgetown earned a 2-1 come-from-behind victory against Washington in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals in Washington D.C.

Jaret Townsend opened the scoring for the Huskies (17-4-0) in the fourth minute with a curling shot that found the top-left corner of the goal.

UW clung to the one-goal lead for more than an hour until Jacob Montes leveled the score for the Hoyas (18-1-3) in the 72nd minute off a free kick.

Sam Fowler made three saves for Washington.

Volleyball

Kara Bajema had 18 kills, and Washington swept visiting South Carolina 25-23, 26-24, 25-8 to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Mikayka Shields had 11 kills for the Gamecocks (20-11).

The eighth-seeded Huskies (25-6) will face No. 9 Kentucky (25-6) in the next round. The date, time and location have yet to be determined. Top-seeded Baylor and Purdue round out the region.