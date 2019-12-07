SWX Home
Area roundup: Spokane men rout Tacoma, advance to Bigfoot Classic championship game

UPDATED: Sat., Dec. 7, 2019

Garrett White scored 24 points and Austin White added 19 off the bench as Community College of Spokane thumped Tacoma 93-69 in the Bigfoot Classic on Saturday at Spokane Community College.

Kain Mack added 16 points for the Sasquatch (6-1), who shot 47.2% from the floor and 48% (12 of 25) from 3-point range.

Emmett Linton III paced the Titans (2-6) with 17 points.

Spokane plays Everett in Sunday’s championship game at 4 p.m.

North Idaho 80, Snow 73: Yusuf Mohamed scored 16 points off the bench to help the Cardinals (7-0) hold off the Badgers (7-7) at the Wright PT/Physician’s Immediate Care Invitational in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Nate Pryor and Phillip Malatare added 15 points apiece for North Idaho, while Joey Naccarato had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Darrian Nebeker paced Snow with 25 points.

The Cardinals return home Friday to take on South Puget Sound at 7:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball

CC Spokane 68, Green River 37: Faith Adams had 12 points and five rebounds to lead the Sasquatch (3-1) to a rout of the Gators (0-7) at the Everett Classic.

Willow Risingler added 10 points for Spokane, which outrebounded Green River 59-27 – including a 21-3 advantage on the offensive glass.

Spokane concludes the tournament against Clackamas at noon Sunday .

Men’s soccer

Derek Dodson scored in the 76th minute, and third-ranked Georgetown earned a 2-1 come-from-behind victory against Washington in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals in Washington D.C.

Jaret Townsend opened the scoring for the Huskies (17-4-0) in the fourth minute with a curling shot that found the top-left corner of the goal.

UW clung to the one-goal lead for more than an hour until Jacob Montes leveled the score for the Hoyas (18-1-3) in the 72nd minute off a free kick.

Sam Fowler made three saves for Washington.

Volleyball

Kara Bajema had 18 kills, and Washington swept visiting South Carolina 25-23, 26-24, 25-8 to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Mikayka Shields had 11 kills for the Gamecocks (20-11).

The eighth-seeded Huskies (25-6) will face No. 9 Kentucky (25-6) in the next round. The date, time and location have yet to be determined. Top-seeded Baylor and Purdue round out the region.

